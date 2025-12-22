Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 To Launch In India Soon: Key Specifications & Colour Options Revealed

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 (left to right) To Launch In India Soon: Key Specifications & Colour Options Revealed |

Oppo Reno 15 series is all set to launch in India, the company has confirmed. Three models will be released as part of the series - the Oppo Reno 15 base model, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and another Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini model as well. All of the three models will have near-similar designs, but will vary in internal specifications. The Oppo Reno Pro variant is likley to be the most premium model of the lot.

While the India launch date is not known yet, Oppo has started teasing the colour options of the three models, along with key specifications. All the three models will come with top-tier water and dust resistance (IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings).

Here's a lowdown on all the key specification details that Oppo has confirmed about the three phones so far.

Oppo Reno15 Pro specifications, colour options (teased)

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is likely to come in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown colour options. It comes with an industry-first HoloFusion Technology that creates a three-dimensional layered visual effect on the one-piece sculpted glass back. It will also come with a Dynamic Stellar Ring Design, a square-ring camera module that produces a soft halo glow under light.

Teased specifications include 7.65mm thick, approximately 205g in weight. The phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display wtih peak brightness of 3,600 nits, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro has an all-round armour body with sponge bionic cushioning and aerospace-grade aluminium frame for enhanced drop resistance.

Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini specifications, colour options (teased)

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is teased to come in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White colour options. It is slightly thicker than the Pro model measuring at 7.99mm thick and weighs around 187g. It features a slightly smaller 6.32-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with up to 3,600nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Oppo Reno15 specifications, colour options (teased)

The standard Oppo Reno15 will come in Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue colour options. It features a full HoloFusion Technology treatment and Dynamic Stellar Ring camera design.

The phone will be 7.77mm-7.98mm thick depending on colour variant, and is teased to weigh 197 grams. It will feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 1200nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colour support.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, Oppo Reno 15 price in India (expected)

While pricing of the three variants is not known, the phones are likley to be priced similar to its predecessor - the Reno 14 range launched earlier this year. The Oppo Reno 14 launch price started at Rs. 40,000, whereas the Oppo Reno 14 Pro launch price started at Rs. 50,000.