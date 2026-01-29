Realme Buds Clip With Up To 36 Hours Of Battery Life Launched In India, Priced At ₹5,999

Realme Buds Clip have launched in India alongside the Realme P4 Power smartphone. The truly wireless earbuds are the first clip-style accessories from Realme. Key features of the device include up to 36 hours of battery life with the chanrging case. The Realme P4 Power, launched alongside, is priced starting at Rs. 25,999.

Realme Buds Clip price in India

The new Realme Buds Clip is priced in India at Rs. 5,999. Sale starts from February 5 on Amazon, Flipkart, Realme.com, and partnered retail stores. Launch offers include Rs. 500 off as an introductory offer. The Realme Buds Clip are offered in Titanium Gold and Titanium Black colour options.

Realme Buds Clip specifications and features

The Realme Buds Clip features an open-ear clip-on design that attaches around the outer ear rather than inserting into the ear canal. Each earbud weighs 5.3 grams and incorporates a titanium-fit wire structure for flexibility and durability, along with a frosted finish.

Audio is handled by an 11.2-millimetre bass boost driver with a multi-layer composite diaphragm, supporting features such as NextBass algorithm for enhanced bass, 3D spatial audio, and dual-mic AI environmental noise cancellation for calls. It includes dual-device connection capability and 45-millisecond ultra-low latency mode. The product also supports AI translator functionality.

Battery life provides up to 36 hours of total playback when combining the earbuds and charging case. Specific breakdown for earbuds alone or with case is not detailed separately in the available information.

Connectivity uses Bluetooth technology. It has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance on the earbuds. Controls are touch-based on the earbuds, and the product is compatible with devices supporting Bluetooth audio, with companion app integration for additional features via the realme Link app.