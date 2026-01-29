Realme P4 Power With 10,001mAh Battery, 144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme P4 Power smartphone has launched in India. The phone is priced starting at just Rs. 25,999. The phone is said to be the first in its segment, to come with a mammoth 10,001mAh battery. Key specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, the Hyper Vision⁺ AI chip, and a 144Hz refresh rate display. Alongside the Realme P4 Power, the company has also announced the Realme Buds Clip TWS earbuds as well.

The Realme P4 Power is an addition to the P4 series launched last year, which includes the Realme P4, Realme P4 Pro, and the Realme P4x.

Realme P4 Power price in India

The new Realme P4 Power is priced in India at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and Rs. 30,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB of storage. The phone comes in TransSliver, TransBlue, and TrnsOrange colour options.

Sale of the Realme P4 Power will begin on February 5 at 12noon IST. It will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and partnered retail stores. Launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 bank offer, free four years battery warranty, six months no-cost EMI, and extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange.

Realme P4 Power specifications

While the 10,001mAh battery is the big highlight, the phone is said to run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The Realme P4 Power 5G features a 17.27 cm AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1280 × 2800 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The touch sampling rate reaches a maximum of 240Hz, with a default of 120Hz. It supports up to 1.07 billion colours (10-bit colour depth) and offers colour gamuts including 96% DCI-P3 in Vivid mode, 95% DCI-P3 in Natural and Cinema modes, and 105% DCI-P3 in Colorful mode. The pixel density is 453 PPI, while brightness levels include 600 nits normal (adjustable to 1000 nits via settings), 1800 nits HBM, and 6500 nits APL peak. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, which includes an 8-core CPU and an Arm Mali-G615 GPU running at 1.047 GHz. Memory options consist of 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB configurations, with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It does not support phone storage cards but includes USB OTG functionality.

For photography, the rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel wide-angle main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 79-degree field of view, 5P lens, autofocus support, and 2-axis optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor featuring an f/2.2 aperture, 112° field of view, and 5P lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 85° field of view using a 4P lens. Video recording on the rear supports up to 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 60 fps or 30 fps, various slow-motion options including 1080p at 240 fps or 120 fps, and features such as electronic image stabilisation, optical image stabilisation in certain modes, dual-view video, and up to 10× digital zoom. Front video reaches 1080p at 30 fps with electronic image stabilisation support.

The battery, as mentioned, has a typical capacity of 10001 mAh (37.21 Wh) or rated 9750 mAh (36.27 Wh), with support for 80W Ultra Charge as the maximum fast charging speed. It is also compatible with 55 W PPS, 30 W VOOC, 13.5 W PD, and 13.5 W QC charging standards.

Network support includes dual Nano-SIM cards (no eSIM), with 5G NR bands n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n40/n41/n77/n78, along with GSM, WCDMA, and LTE bands. Connectivity options feature Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) with additional support for a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Display, and WLAN tethering; Bluetooth 5.4 with audio codecs including SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LHDC 5.0; and a USB Type-C interface. It supports Type-C digital and analog headphones but lacks NFC.

The smartphone measures approximately 16.226 cm in height, 7.615 cm in width, and 0.908 cm in thickness, with a weight of about 219 g. It includes an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, and various sensors such as proximity, ambient light, colour temperature, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and infrared remote control.