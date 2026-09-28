Rajasthan Police Blocks 15,326 Mobile Numbers, 7,800 URLs Linked To CSEAM Circulation | X - Sandeshvataksv

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Police have blocked 15,326 mobile numbers and around 7,800 URLs and social media profiles linked to the circulation of child sexual abuse and exploitation material (CSEAM), following tipline reports received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Police action on digital networks

Police said the action followed technical analysis of nearly 25,000 reports received from NCMEC over a period of time.

Investigators identified digital trails linked to the reported activity and subsequently alerted social media platforms and telecom service providers, leading to the blocking of the identified accounts, links, and mobile numbers. Around 100 devices were also identified during the analysis.

बच्चों से जुड़े आपतिजनक ऑनलाइन कंटेंट पर राजस्थान पुलिस का बड़ा एक्शन



आज पुलिस मुख्यालय में आयोजित महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक पुलिस (साइबर क्राइम), राजस्थान, श्री वी.के. सिंह द्वारा प्रेस वार्ता की गयी और बाल यौन शोषण सामग्री (CSEAM) के ऑनलाइन प्रसार के… pic.twitter.com/K8WCIcNwrP — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) September 28, 2026

FIRs have been registered against repeat offenders in several districts, including Churu, Nagaur, Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Sikar, Hanumangarh, and Chittorgarh, based on NCMEC tipline reports and subsequent investigation.

Tracking online exploitation channels

Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime, V.K. Singh, said offenders were increasingly using platforms such as Telegram and Discord to create private, anonymous, or paid groups and channels for exchanging CSEAM. Members often use fake identities, while in some cases the material is circulated through private messages or by uploading files to Google Drive and other cloud-storage services and sharing links.

Police said offenders also use coded terms and hashtags on mainstream social media platforms to evade detection. In some cases, communication begins on platforms such as Instagram or Facebook before being shifted to platforms perceived to have less monitoring.

“Sending, receiving, storing, or downloading such material through these channels is a serious punishable offense,” the police said.

Further investigations underway

According to the police, individuals repeatedly found involved in such activities through NCMEC tipline reports have been identified, and cases have been registered against them. Rajasthan Police is also coordinating with agencies in other states to identify individuals involved in the purchase, sale, or exchange of CSEAM and share information with the concerned state authorities for legal action.

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The cybercrime branch said it was continuing to monitor digital activity associated with such networks and using technical analysis to trace individuals despite the use of anonymous accounts and fake identities.

Police issue safety advisory

Rajasthan Police has also urged parents to closely monitor children's use of mobile phones and the internet and educate them about unsafe online activities. People have been advised to report suspicious links immediately, groups, channels, or CSEAM-related content to the police.