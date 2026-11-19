Qualcomm CEO Calls India Layoffs 'Performance-Focused', But Employees Allege Favouritism | X

Qualcomm's job cuts in India have drawn scrutiny over how employees were picked, even as the company describes the exercise as performance-driven. Chief Executive Cristiano Amon called it a "performance-focused reduction" in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. Anonymous employee discussions, however, point to managerial bias and favouritism as a recurring theme.

What the Blind data shows

An internal AI analysis by the workplace platform Blind, shared with People Matters, classified 47.7 percent of layoff-related discussions about Qualcomm as citing politics or favouritism. Only 34.2 percent attributed the cuts to cost or performance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The figure stands out against other tech firms that carried out large layoffs in 2026. For the peak week of discussion at each company, Blind found that 28.6 percent of Meta conversations cited politics or favouritism, against 47.6 percent citing cost or performance. At Microsoft the split was 28 percent to 64 percent, and at Uber 21.1 percent to 47.4 percent. Qualcomm's favouritism share was 19.1 percentage points higher than Meta's and 26.6 points above Uber's.

An important caveat

The 47.7 percent figure measures the share of online discussions that raised the issue. It does not show that nearly half of affected employees made such allegations, and it does not measure how staff were actually selected. EconoTimes noted that Blind's review covered the week of October 19, before reports that the India cuts began on November 9. Blind itself said the posts are anonymous and unverified.

India at the centre

According to Blind's dataset, 87 percent of the Qualcomm-related discussions came from India. Of these, 62 percent were linked to Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd and 25 percent to the company's Bengaluru BDC site. The remaining 13 percent originated in the US.

What employees allege

Posts flagged by Blind accused middle managers of favouring colleagues from their own hometowns, language groups or previous employers. Some users claimed remote workers, staff on medical or maternity leave, and those who had recently raised HR grievances were targeted. One employee said they had complained to HR about their manager weeks before the layoffs and wondered whether that played a part in their dismissal. The timing, close to Diwali, added to the frustration among staff.

The company's stated position

In the memo, Amon tied the cuts to performance standards following annual reviews, business priorities and the capabilities needed for future growth. The memo did not say how many jobs would go. Qualcomm has not publicly responded to the favouritism allegations, which were not part of the data Blind shared.

How the cuts have unfolded

The job cuts reportedly began in Bengaluru on November 9. Engineering and research teams in Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai are expected to be affected, with more than 1,000 roles potentially at risk. Qualcomm has not confirmed that estimate.

The two publications also reported that some employees were offered an extra month's salary if they signed their separation papers within three days. Qualcomm has not commented on the reported severance terms.