Primebook 3 Max With MediaTek Genio 720 Chip Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹35,990 |

Primebook has launched the Primebook 3 Max in India, the first laptop in its third-generation range. Unlike the Primebook 2 Max, which uses the MediaTek Helio G99, the new model runs on the MediaTek Genio 720 with an integrated NPU and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, replacing LPDDR4X memory. The company claims up to 40 percent higher performance. The PrimeOS-based laptop launches with the PrimeOffice suite, Linux applications and terminal access, the PrimeAGNT AI agent and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Primebook 3 Max price in India

The Primebook 3 Max starts at Rs. 35,990 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Primebook's own online store. Primebook said retail sales through partners will begin at a later date, including Bajaj Electronics in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, and Sangeetha Mobiles and Pai International across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The laptop comes in Space Grey and Black colour options and carries a one-year warranty.

On launch offers, buyers on online marketplaces can avail No Cost EMI and instant bank discounts. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days and the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sales, the company said the laptop will be discounted by roughly Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,500, bringing the effective price down to between Rs. 33,490 and Rs. 33,990. Flipkart will offer an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000, while Amazon's bank discount will range from Rs. 2,250 to Rs. 2,500.

Primebook 3 Max specifications

The Primebook 3 Max is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Genio 720 processor, which combines 2 x Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz with 6 x Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2.0GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU running at 1.1GHz. The chip is built on a 6nm process and includes an eighth-generation MediaTek NPU that, according to MediaTek, delivers up to 10 TOPS for on-device AI tasks such as speech recognition and generative AI workloads. The processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB through the MicroSD card slot. The Primebook 2 Max, by comparison, shipped with 256GB of built-in storage.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a peak brightness of up to 250 nits. The body is made of metal and has a matte finish, and the laptop weighs 1.597kg. For video calls, it has a 5-megapixel webcam that records 1440p video at 30fps, along with dual microphones with software-based noise cancellation and dual stereo speakers. The keyboard is backlit with three brightness levels, and the touchpad supports multi-finger gestures.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The ports include a USB 3.2 Type-C port that supports charging, OTG and display output through a Type-C to HDMI cable. There are also a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a MicroSD card slot. The laptop has a 60.3Wh battery rated for up to 12 hours of use, and it charges over Type-C at up to 36W.

The laptop runs PrimeOS, the company's Android-based operating system. It ships with the PrimeOffice suite, made up of PrimeDocs, PrimeSheets and PrimePresent, which Primebook says offers over 90 per cent of the functionality of Microsoft Office and works offline.

PrimeLinux gives users native access to select Linux applications, including VS Code, GIMP, LibreOffice, Firefox, Arduino IDE, DBeaver CE, TablePlus and Postman, along with a Linux terminal. PrimeOS also adds a PrimeSecurity tool that scans for fake or dangerous apps and a Task Manager that shows CPU and RAM usage. The PrimeAGNT AI agent and the PrimeX Cloud PC service are offered as value-added services. Primebook said the laptops are manufactured and assembled in India with Zetwerk.