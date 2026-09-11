For nine months, conservative podcaster Katie Miller has used her social media platform to attack the AI chatbots ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, accusing them of liberal bias, endangering children, or having lax security. What Miller did not tell her audience, is that she holds a financial stake worth more than $1 million in Elon Musk's xAI, the leading rival to the companies she was criticising.

The undisclosed stake

Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, is a former communications director and press secretary in the office of the vice president, and later served as a liaison to the Department of Government Efficiency. According to a financial disclosure tied to her husband's White House filings, she owns between $500,000 and $1 million worth of xAI stock.

The disclosure showed she acquired the stake on December 19, 2025 roughly ten days after Musk appeared as a guest on her podcast to discuss xAI, an appearance during which Miller did not disclose any financial ties to the company. According to a Washington Post analysis, Miller began a consulting role with xAI in August 2025, months before she bought the stock.

A pattern of attacks against rivals

In the nearly nine months since acquiring her stake, Miller posted more than 400 times about ChatGPT, its parent company OpenAI, or its chief executive Sam Altman, with nearly all of the posts negative, according to the Post's analysis. She also posted negatively about Anthropic 64 times and about Google's Gemini 33 times. Before she bought into xAI, Miller had rarely mentioned OpenAI or other chatbots on social media.

One such post read, "ChatGPT says President Trump is a 9 out of 10 level threat to Democracy. Imagine this AI in your kids' classrooms with its revisionist history." She added, "This is the fundamental problem with having AI companies in leftist San Francisco."

Praise for Musk's Grok flowed the other way

Over the same nine-month stretch, Miller praised xAI or its Grok chatbot in more than 160 posts, the Post's analysis found, a pattern that ran directly opposite to her treatment of competing products.

Miller denies any influence

Miller told the Post that she was not paid to post and that her commentary reflected personal conviction rather than any financial motive. "I'm not getting paid to post, I do it for the love of the game," she wrote on X, the day the Post's story published.