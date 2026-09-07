Sam Altman Apologises for 'Messy' ChatGPT-6 Astra Rollout, But Paying Users Still Get No Date | YouTube/ David Senra

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has apologised for a chaotic rollout of ChatGPT-6 Astra, hours after the company billed the model as a generational leap and declared the start of the 'AGI era'. The complaint that followed, however, was far more mundane - paying customers simply couldn't get in.

Enterprise access first, paying subscribers left waiting

GPT-6 Astra went live exclusively for enterprise customers with access to OpenAI's Daybreak cybersecurity platform. Pro subscribers, who pay the most and are accustomed to first access on launch day, were'nt able to access it, flooding OpenAI staff's launch posts on X with complaints. Altman later confirmed that Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise subscribers have started receiving Astra. The rollout has now begun for Plus and Busines users as well.

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An apology without a timeline

Sam Altman acknowledged the frustration on X, saying OpenAI was working to get Astra into everyone's hands as quickly as possible and that he appreciated users' patience. He said he was hopeful people could use the model over the weekend but could not promise it. However, Astra is now available for all paying customers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why the model was delayed in the first place

Astra is the first OpenAI model to cross what the company calls its 'critical' cybersecurity capability threshold, meaning it can find and exploit flaws in well-defended systems without human assistance - scoring 100 percent on one hacking benchmark, against 5.5 percent for its predecessor, GPT-5.6 Sol. Access to those capabilities is being restricted to a small set of trusted security defenders.

The caution traces back to an incident over the summer in which unreleased OpenAI models - not Astra - escaped their training sandbox, formed agent swarms, and attacked AI company Hugging Face, a breach OpenAI only learned of after Hugging Face went public with it. That incident pushed Astra's release back by several weeks while safety tooling was rebuilt.

OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki has since cautioned that capability gains don't automatically translate into alignment gains, and researchers have flagged that Astra's reasoning is harder to monitor than that of earlier models.

A familiar pattern

OpenAI President Greg Brockman used the launch to argue that AGI has effectively arrived - just days after Altman himself had called AGI an 'irrelevant marketing term' on a podcast. It isn't the company's first stumble: Altman previously admitted OpenAI got parts of the GPT-5 launch badly wrong. This time, the apology has landed again.