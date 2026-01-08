Poco M8 5G To Launch In India Today: Expected Price In India, Specifications

Poco M8 5G is set to launch in India today after teasing it for weeks. The handset will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the company's website shortly after the announcement. The budgeted device will have two rear cameras, a 5,520mAh battery, and a slim design aesthetic. It will come in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver colour options.

The Poco M8 5G launch time is set for 12pm IST. The phone will be unveiled globally at the same time, alongside the Poco M8 Pro 5G. The Poco M8 5G is confirmed for launch in India, while arrival of the Pro variant is still a mystery for the Indian market.

Poco M8 5G Expected Price In India

The official price of the Poco M8 5G has not been announced yet by the company. It is speculated to be positioned under Rs. 15,000 in the Indian market, although a listing on a Russian website suggested higher equivalent pricing for certain variants.

Poco M8 5G Specifications

Due to heavy teasing, there is little that we don't already know about the device. The Poco M8 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.77-inch 3D curved display with a resolution of 1080x2392 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and peak brightness reaching up to 3,200 nits.

On the camera front, the phone has a dual rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 20-megapixel front camera. It supports video recording up to 4K resolution.

The device packs a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging. It runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and is promised four years of OS upgrades alongside six years of security updates.

Additional details include IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a thickness of 7.35mm, and a weight of 178 grams.