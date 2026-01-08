Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G and Reno 15 5G To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 (left to right) |

Oppo Reno 15 series is all set to launch in India today. The range will include three devices - the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and the Oppo Reno 15 5G. Pricing information if the Oppo Reno 15 Pro has leaked just hours before the launch. Alongside the smartphone range, Oppo will also launch the Pad 5 tablet in India.

The livestream of the Oppo Reno 15 series launch event will begin at 12pm IST for all users to see. The event can be watched on YouTube. Alternatively, users can even watch it in the embedded video below:

Oppo Reno 15 5G specification and pricing

Expected to be priced under Rs. 50,000, this model features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour support, up to 1200 nits brightness, and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Design highlights include HoloFusion Technology, a Dynamic Stellar Ring camera module, and a slim profile ranging from 7.77mm to 7.98mm. It weighs 197 grams and will be available in Glacier White, Aurora Blue, and Twilight Blue colours.

The Oppo Reno 15 5G feature two 50-megapixel rear cameras - one with 3.5x telephoto lens. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra wide selfie camera with 100-degree field of view. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone is likely to run on ColorOS 16.

2. Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

This model is part of the Reno 15 series. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 67,999 for the base variant. It boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an impressive 3,600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, 95.5 percemt screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device measures just 7.65mm thick and weighs about 205 grams, offered in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown colours, emphasising premium build and vibrant visuals.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G features a 200-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto lens, and another 50-megapixel wide angle camera lens. Up front, this variant also has a 50-megapixel ultra wide selfie camera with 100-degree field of view. It supports 4K video at 60fps. The Pro model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There is a 6,500mAh battery on board with 80W flash charge and 50W wireless charging support.

3. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

The compact Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will debut alongside as well, potentially priced under Rs. 59,999. It sports a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display delivering up to 3,600 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, and a 93.35% screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. With a thickness of 7.99mm and weight around 187 grams, it comes in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White options, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a smaller yet feature-rich handset.

As for camera, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G comes with the same camera composition as the Pro model. It also runs on ColorOS 16 and is powered by the MediaTek 8450 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

4. Oppo Pad 5

The Oppo Pad 5 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Reno 15 series in India. The tablet features a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution (2120x3000 pixels). It includes a 10,050mAh battery, differing from the 10,420mAh capacity in the Chinese variant.

Oppo Pad 5 offers an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The tablet runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, supports 67W fast charging, and is compatible with stylus input. Pricing and other details will be available at launch. It is teased to be available on Flipkart after launch.