PM Surya Ghar Scheme Gains Momentum: 7.77 Million Applications, 4.19 Million Rooftop Solar Systems Installed Across India | Representative Image

New Delhi: The government's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has received 7.77 million applications since its launch in February 2024, with nearly 4.19 million rooftop solar systems installed, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

These installations have led to a cumulative rooftop solar capacity of 14,894.95 MW, covering 5.04 million households, with the government releasing Rs 28,390.50 crore as Central Financial Assistance under the scheme, MoS, New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said in Rajya Sabha.

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The installation count accounts for around 54 per cent of the applications received nationally with Gujarat clocking the highest number of installations at 7,80,553, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 7,29,337 and Maharashtra at 7,11,190.

Gujarat also recorded the highest installed capacity among the states at 2,924.99 MW, followed by Maharashtra at 2,608.12 MW and Uttar Pradesh at 2,456.15 MW. Kerala had 1,220.83 MW and Rajasthan 1,097.92 MW.

Kerala posted 3,15,129 installations, while Rajasthan recorded 2,83,051, the statement noted.

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The ministry said the scheme is a “demand-driven scheme” under which residential consumers with a grid-connected electricity connection from the local distribution company can apply through the national portal.

The highest number of applications of nearly 14,59,943 came from Maharashtra. Residents in Uttar Pradesh sent 11,83,914 applications, Gujarat sent 1,178,459, while Andhra Pradesh recorded 9,12,788 applications.

Gujarat received Rs 57.11 billion of subsidy released, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 51.39 billion and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 48.43 billion. Kerala received Rs 20.98 billion, while Rajasthan received Rs 18.97 billion.

Tamil Nadu saw 88,133 installations from 1,06,266 applications, with 1,04,059 households covered and 320.24 MW of installed capacity, along with Rs 5.89 billion released in the state.

Uttarakhand recorded 98,443 installations from 1,43,406 applications, and the installed capacity in the state touched 354.41 MW, using Rs 7.69 billion worth of subsidy, the ministry said.

Chhattisgarh posted 87,106 installations from 1,96,400 applications, while Telangana saw 56,462 installations from 87,832 applications.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)