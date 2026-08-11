TRAI Rolls Out 1601 Number Series For Utility, Courier & Logistics Calls

TRAI Rolls Out 1601 Number Series For Utility, Courier And Logistics Calls | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a fresh directive introducing the 1601 numbering series, aimed at transactional and service calls placed by entities outside the banking and government space. The move extends the framework already in place for the 1600 series, which remains reserved exclusively for calls from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector along with government bodies.

Why the new series was introduced

The regulator's intent behind the fresh numbering block is to create a visible separation between calls tied to financial transactions and those from other consumer-facing industries carrying out routine service communication. With this distinction in place, callers can be identified more easily, which the regulator expects will curb the growing menace of fraud carried out over voice calls impersonating legitimate businesses.

How the rollout will work

TRAI is introducing the 1601 series in stages rather than all at once. The numbers themselves will be allocated by the Department of Telecommunications, and the first phase will be limited to sectors offering essential services to consumers.

Under this initial phase, the series will cover utility providers such as electricity distribution companies, municipal water supply bodies, city gas distribution networks and LPG suppliers, along with allied service providers in this space. The logistics and courier segment has also been brought into the first phase, covering express parcel delivery firms, courier operators and freight transport companies handling consignment deliveries.

Rules governing allocation and use

The directive lays down clear conditions for telecom service providers and the businesses adopting the new series. Numbers under the 1601 block will be handed directly to eligible entities once telecom operators complete their verification process, and the regulator has explicitly barred allocation to intermediaries or aggregators, keeping the distribution chain limited to verified businesses alone.

Entities availing the new series will also need to furnish an undertaking confirming that the numbers will be used strictly for service and transactional communication. Promotional or marketing calls placed through 1601 numbers have been disallowed altogether. On the implementation timeline, telecom operators have been given a window of 90 days from the date of issuance to complete onboarding and migration for all eligible entities falling under the first phase.

What this means for consumers

The larger goal behind the exercise is to make it harder for fraudsters to pass off calls as coming from genuine service providers, since access to the 1601 series is restricted to verified entities alone. For consumers, this is expected to translate into an easier way to tell apart authentic updates, such as delivery notifications or maintenance alerts from utility providers, from calls that are either unverified or promotional in nature. With this phased expansion, the regulator is essentially extending the same layer of security built for banking-related communication to a wider set of everyday consumer interactions.