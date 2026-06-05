PM Narendra Modi Hails AirTrunk’s ₹3 Lakh Crore Investment As Major Boost To India’s AI & Cloud Infrastructure | X / @narendramodi

New Delhi: Australian data centre firm AirTrunk's Rs 3 lakh crore investment will strengthen India’s position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said India’s digital infrastructure journey is gaining strong momentum with large-scale global investments flowing into the country.

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AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs 3 lakh crore (about $30 billion) in India.

The company also aims to develop 5 GW of data centre capacity, which would make it one of the largest commitments in India’s digital infrastructure sector.

“India’s digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum. AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs 3 lakh crore ($30 billion) in India, and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity,” PM Modi said.

The investment is expected to significantly boost India’s data centre ecosystem at a time when demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data storage is rising rapidly across industries.

“This is among the largest proposed investments in the country’s digital infrastructure ecosystem,” the Prime Minister stated.

Industry observers believe such projects will further strengthen India’s role in the global digital economy.

According to the Prime Minister, the growing flow of such investments reflects increasing confidence in India’s technology ecosystem.

PM Modi added that India is steadily emerging as a key destination for next-generation digital infrastructure, driven by policy support, innovation, and a large talent base.

“Such investments will strengthen India’s position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth. It is clear that the future of the world’s digital economy is increasingly being shaped in India!,” PM Modi mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)