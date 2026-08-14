Piyush Goyal Highlights Logistics Milestone, Says Technology Key To Viksit Bharat Vision | X - PiyushGoyal

New Delhi, Aug 14: Technology is helping make India's logistics ecosystem simpler, faster and more efficient, strengthening the competitiveness of domestic industry and supporting the country's manufacturing and export ambitions, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday as the Logistics Data Bank (LDB) achieved the milestone of tracking 10 crore EXIM containers.

He said efficient logistics would play a crucial role in strengthening manufacturing, expanding India's presence in global markets and realising the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat.

“The tracking of 10 crore containers through the Logistics Data Bank is an important milestone in India’s logistics journey. Technology is helping us make logistics simpler, faster and more efficient, while improving the competitiveness of Indian industry,” Goyal said.

“Efficient logistics will be central to strengthening manufacturing, expanding our presence in global markets and realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat,” Goyal added.

The Logistics Data Bank provides end-to-end visibility of EXIM container movement across India through RFID-based tracking technology.

The platform currently offers visibility into 100 per cent of the country's EXIM container movement, covering 19 ports and 32 container terminals.

Its network spans 103 Inland Container Depots (ICDs), 439 Container Freight Stations (CFSs), empty yards, parking plazas and industrial zones, along with 89 manufacturing Special Economic Zones (SEZs), 5,569 railway stations, 269 toll plazas and three Integrated Check Posts.

The platform enables stakeholders to monitor container movement across the logistics chain and generates analytics related to dwell time, transit time, and port and terminal performance.

The data helps logistics operators, exporters, importers and policymakers identify bottlenecks and improve operational efficiency.

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In September 2025, Piyush Goyal launched LDB 2.0, which significantly enhanced the platform's capabilities.

The upgraded version introduced high-seas tracking of India's export containers and provided multimodal shipment visibility, allowing users to monitor cargo movements more comprehensively.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)