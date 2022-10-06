Pixel Watch launched as Google’s first smartwatch; here are the top 5 features

After months of leaks, Google has finally announced the Pixel Watch as its first-ever smartwatch. The device was made official at the Pixel 7 series launch event. While the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are heading to India, it appears that the Pixel Watch will not be released in India. Nevertheless, it is a marvellous piece of hardware packed with some enticing features.

Here is a list of the top 5 features of the Pixel Watch:

Design

The Pixel Watch has a round-shaped dial with curved edges, which makes it look like a water droplet. It is coupled with a 41mm stain-less steel case and a rotating crown. Google is offering its first smartwatch with a plethora of watchbands. Users can also use third-party bands on the Pixel Watch. It offers 5ATM water resistance.

Display

The Pixel Watch features a 1.2-inch display that produces 1,000 nits of brightness. It comes with Always-on Display feature. The screen is shielded by Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Software

WearOS 3.5, co-developed by Google and Samsung, comes preloaded on the Pixel Watch. It offers numerous features such as heart rate tracking, ECG, detailed sleep tracking, fall detection, and crash detection. It is compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or above. The WearOS platform gives access to Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet for payments, Calendar, Gmail, YouTube Music, and Google Play.

Performance

The Pixel Watch is powered by the Exynos 9110, which debuted in 2018. The SoC is paired with 2GB of RAM. The search engine giant claims that the device can last for the entire day on a full charge. It has an NFC chip onboard for contactless payments.

Affordable Price

It comes in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. The former is priced at $349 (~Rs 28,670), while the latter costs $399 (~Rs 32,780).