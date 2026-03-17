Perplexity Computer Now Available On Android: Here's How To Use It

Perplexity has officially rolled out Computer to Android users, completing its mobile expansion following the feature's iOS debut earlier this month. Perplexity Computer is a cloud-based AI orchestration system capable of coordinating 19 frontier models in parallel to handle complex, multi-step tasks. With the rollout on mobile, users can now start, monitor, and manage long-running AI tasks directly from their phones, with real-time synchronisation between mobile and desktop.

What is Perplexity Computer?

Computer is a general-purpose digital worker that operates the same interfaces you do. It reasons, delegates, searches, builds, remembers, codes, and delivers. Users start by describing an outcome. Computer breaks it into tasks and subtasks, creating sub-agents for execution - whether that's web research, document generation, data processing, or API calls to connected services.

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The co-ordination is automatic and the work is asynchronous, meaning users can focus on other things, or run dozens of Computers in parallel. Think of it as a tireless digital assistant that can work for hours, days, or even months on a complex project - without you lifting a finger.

Computer can draft competitor analysis reports, build working web apps, manage job applications over months, automate financial dashboards, and handle content research end-to-end. It remembers past work, maintains persistent memory, and offers access to hundreds of connectors, files, and the web.

How to use Perplexity Computer on Android

Getting started on Android is straightforward:

1. Download or update the Perplexity app from the Google Play Store.

2. Log in to your existing Perplexity account or create one.

3. Upgrade to Max - Computer is exclusive to the Max tier. Head to Settings > Account > Subscription to upgrade.

4. Launch Computer from within the app. Describe the task or project outcome you want in plain language.

5. Monitor progress in real-time. A task kicked off on a laptop shows up on your phone, and vice versa, thanks to full cross-device sync.

For Android app upgrades, Google Play immediately charges the full price of the new subscription, with the unused time from the previous subscription applied to extend the new one.

Perplexity Computer: Pricing in India

Perplexity Computer is available exclusively to Perplexity Max subscribers at $167 per month. Users in India currently cannot use Indian Rupees (INR) for recurring subscriptions on Perplexity.ai and can only subscribe in USD. Subscriptions through the Google Play Store will be billed in the local currency equivalent.