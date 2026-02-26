Perplexity Computer Unveiled: What Is It & How To Use It?

Perplexity AI took to X to announce its most ambitious product yet - the Perplexity Computer, a unified AI system that the company says brings together every current capability of AI - files, tools, memory, and models - into a single, orchestrated platform. This huge announcement comes after complete silence from Perplexity, with some even wondering whether the 'AI firm' had become irrelevant.

The announcement was made by CEO Aravind Srinivas, who revealed that the team had been quietly heads-down for the past two months building what he called "the next big thing." "What has Perplexity been up to last two months?" Srinivas wrote on X. "We've silently been working on the next big thing: Perplexity Computer."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Is Perplexity Computer?

At its core, Perplexity Computer is designed to handle complex, multi-step work end-to-end - research, design, coding, deployment, and project management - all from within a single system. Rather than relying on a single AI model, Computer is described as 'massively multi-model,' capable of routing tasks across 19 different models in parallel. An orchestration layer powered by Claude Opus matches each task to the model best suited for it.

It is basically a 'general-purpose digital worker' — an advanced multi-agent AI system that goes way beyond regular search or chat. It orchestrates 19+ frontier AI models to handle complex, long-running projects end-to-end.

The product is also built around personalisation and memory. Perplexity says Computer is 'personal to you,' remembering past work, maintaining persistent memory, and offering access to hundreds of connectors, files, and the web - all secured by default on Perplexity's own infrastructure.

Perplexity Computer: How to use it?

One of the product's headline promises is scale. Users can move from a single to-do item to managing hundreds of active projects simultaneously. Perplexity has even set up a live stream of curated Computer tasks at perplexity.ai/computer/live, giving users and curious observers a real-time look at what the system can do.

Here are some concrete examples of what it can do:

1. Research > Design > Code > Deploy an entire small project

You say: "Build me a personal finance dashboard that tracks Indian mutual funds, pulls live NAVs, shows portfolio performance, and emails weekly summaries."

Perplexity Computer researches APIs/data sources, designs the architecture, writes the code (Python/JS/etc.), potentially deploys a simple web app or script, and sets up recurring execution.

2. Automate ongoing monitoring & reporting

Your prompt: "Track every major Mumbai real estate project launch, price trends in Bandra/Khar, competitor analysis, and give me a monthly PDF report with charts."

Perplexity Computer runs in the background for months, scraping/updating data, analyzing, remembering past months, and delivering updated reports automatically.

3. Multi-step business/creative workflows

Your prompt: "Analyze top 5 competitors in the D2C skincare space in India, find their best-performing Instagram reels in the last 6 months, suggest 20 reel ideas for my brand, write scripts + captions."

Perplexity Computer delegates research to web agents, creative writing to strong language models, possibly image ideas to vision models.

4. Long-horizon personal automation

Your prompt: "Manage my job applications: every week scan new data science/ML roles in Mumbai/Pune/remote, tailor my resume, draft cover letters, track application status in a spreadsheet."

It remembers your preferences, previous applications, keeps updating over months.

Perplexity Computer: Pricing and Availability

Perplexity Computer runs on usage-based pricing, giving users control over which models power their sub-agents and the ability to set spending caps. Max subscribers receive 10,000 credits per month as part of their plan. To drive early adoption, Perplexity is offering a one-time bonus of 20,000 additional credits - granted at launch for existing users and at signup for new users - which expires 30 days after it is granted.

The product is available on web for Max subscribers today, with rollout to Perplexity Pro and Enterprise users coming soon.

The launch signals a clear escalation in Perplexity's ambitions — from AI search engine to a full-blown autonomous computing platform, staking its claim on what the company believes a personal computer should be in 2026.