Pakistan's Proposed Tax On YouTube View Counts Instead Of Actual Earnings Sparks Controversy | file pic

New Delhi: The latest proposal from Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) seeks to tax YouTubers based on the number of views they receive, a move that has triggered a major controversy over its coherence, legality, and alignment with the realities of online monetisation, according to a report in Maldives Insight.

At the centre of the controversy is the prospect of taxation reaching as high as 66 per cent for certain overseas Pakistani content creators.

The figure reflects not merely an aggressive fiscal stance but a fundamental disconnect between policy design and the mechanics of digital income generation.

The report highlights that YouTube's revenue model does not operate on a fixed rate per view.

Creators typically earn through advertisements placed alongside their content, with payments calculated on metrics such as cost per mille (CPM), which represents earnings per 1,000 views.

"In practice, CPM rates vary widely. For many creators, earnings can be as low as $1 per 1,000 views, while premium content in high-demand markets may command rates exceeding $30 per 1,000 views. The disparity is even more pronounced for short-form content. YouTube Shorts, for instance, generate significantly lower returns, often ranging between $0.4 and $0.6 per 1,000 views, reflecting the platform's distinct monetisation structure," the report said.

"By anchoring taxation to view counts rather than actual income, the proposed policy risks creating scenarios in which the tax liability exceeds the revenue generated. In such cases, the effective tax rate becomes not only disproportionate but mathematically detached from the underlying earnings," the report added.

The adoption of a uniform tax framework for a highly variable income stream highlights a broader issue within Pakistan's fiscal policy approach.

The proposed system appears to rely on a simplified assumption that views correlate directly with income, an assumption that does not hold in the context of digital platforms.

Content monetisation depends on whether advertisements are displayed, whether viewers engage with those advertisements, and whether the advertisers themselves operate in markets with higher payout rates.

In many instances, views from certain regions may not generate any revenue at all, particularly if advertisements are not served or are not monetisable.

"This variability raises critical questions about the feasibility of applying a flat tax rate. Without accounting for the underlying factors that determine income, the policy risks imposing liabilities on earnings that may never materialise," the report said.

Besides, the proposed taxation framework also extends to overseas Pakistani creators, introducing a layer of jurisdictional complexity. Many of these individuals operate outside Pakistan, earn income in foreign currencies, and may not maintain a physical presence within the country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)