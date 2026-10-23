Oura Files Fresh Patent Suit Against India's Ultrahuman, Putting Ring Pro's US Comeback At Risk

Smart ring maker Oura has filed a new patent infringement lawsuit against Indian rival Ultrahuman, seeking to stop US sales of the Ring Pro, the redesigned device that brought the Bengaluru-based startup back into the American market earlier this year.

What Oura alleges?

According to TechCrunch, Oura filed the complaint in a federal court in Texas. It alleges that the Ring Pro infringes two of its patents, one covering the ring's design and the other its internal components, including the battery and sensors. Oura is asking for monetary damages and a permanent injunction that would bar Ultrahuman from selling the ring.

The patents are D804,471 and 12,769,363. TechCrunch noted that the second was issued to Oura on October 20, only two days before the lawsuit was filed. It covers a smart-ring design with internal parts such as a curved battery, circuit board, magnets and sensors.

Manufacturer also named

Oura has also named Texas-based electronics maker SVTronics as a defendant, according to TechCrunch. The complaint says SVTronics makes the Ring Pro at a facility in Plano, Texas, allegedly under Ultrahuman's direction and control. It accuses both companies of infringing through the manufacture, import and sale of the device in the US.

Why this is a second round

The Ring Pro launched in February, and US Customs and Border Protection gave it a favourable ruling in March, which cleared its return to the US, TechCrunch said. That followed an import ban on Ultrahuman's earlier Ring Air, which came into force after the US International Trade Commission ruled in Oura's favour in August 2025.

Oura's position, as reported, is that the Customs ruling covered only the patent at issue in the earlier dispute and not the two now being asserted. "To protect its patent rights, Oura is now forced to file this complaint of patent infringement," the company said in its filing. An Oura spokesperson told TechCrunch that Ultrahuman has a history of copying Oura's innovations and redesigned its ring without resolving the alleged infringement.

Ultrahuman's response

Ultrahuman co-founder and chief executive Mohit Kumar told TechCrunch the company is confident in the Ring Pro and will fight the claims. He pointed out that Oura is now relying on different patents, including one granted two days before the filing. Kumar said there is no court order affecting the Ring Pro, and that it remains available to US customers.

Research firm IDC expects global smart ring shipments to rise 12.8 percent this year to 4.9 million units and reach about 6.3 million by 2030. The lawsuit comes weeks after Oura shelved a planned IPO that would have valued it at $2.2 billion, citing market uncertainty. Ultrahuman raised $70 million in September from investors including Qualcomm Ventures and Labcorp, valuing it at about $365 million. It is also working with Qualcomm on a smart ring that could run more software on the device itself.