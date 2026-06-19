Oppo Reno 16c Tipped To Launch In India Alongside Reno 16 In July: All You Need To Know |

Oppo Reno 16 series is all set for a global debut. The series is anticipated to launch in India in July. Apart from the Oppo Reno 16, a new report now suggests that a Oppo Reno 16c model will launch alongside. The report suggests that the specifications of the Oppo Reno 16c are likely to match that of the Oppo Reno 16F.

Oppo's Reno 16 series has already made its debut in China, with the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro leading the charge. The company is now preparing to bring the lineup to international markets, and reports suggest a third model referred to as the Reno 16 FS or Reno 16F will also launch globally. For India, Oppo is expected to introduce the Reno 16 series in July, and 91mobiles now says a Reno 16c variant is part of those plans too.

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The move isn't without precedent. The current Reno 15 lineup in India already includes a Reno 15c as its most budget-friendly option, and this latest leak suggests that Oppo looks set to repeat that strategy with the Reno 16 series. The Reno 16c is expected to mirror the Reno 15c's positioning, larger in size than the standard Reno 16, which sticks to a compact 6.32-inch display, but priced lower.

Oppo Reno 16 series expected specifications

Based on what's already known about the Reno 16F, the Reno 16c is tipped to come with a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display running at 120Hz. Power could come from MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the device is rumoured to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, alongside a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies. Battery life could be handled by a 6,500mAh cell with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Unlike the Reno 16's aluminium build, the Reno 16c may opt for a plastic frame instead. Other expected features include IP69-rated protection, stereo speakers, and NFC support.

That said, none of this is official yet. It's worth waiting for Oppo's formal announcement to see how the Reno 16c actually stacks up against the Reno 15 series.