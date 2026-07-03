Oppo Reno 16 vs Oppo Reno 16c: Price In India, Specifications Compared |

Oppo has launched the Reno 16 series in India. The lineup includes two phones, the Oppo Reno 16 and the Oppo Reno 16c. Both devices share a similar design language and camera hardware on paper, but they differ in processor, display size, and battery capacity.

This article will delve into the major differences between the two phones on paper, covering pricing, display, camera, battery, processor, and software experience. Since this is a specifications based comparison, real world performance may vary once both phones are tested extensively.

Oppo Reno 16 vs Oppo Reno 16c: Price in India Compared

The Oppo Reno 16 is priced at Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 67,999. The Oppo Reno 16c is positioned as the more affordable option in the lineup. It starts at Rs. 46,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 49,999, while the top end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration costs Rs. 55,999.

Both phones are available in the same three colour options, Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet. They will go on sale in India from July 9 through Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo India online store. Buyers can also purchase both models at authorised retail stores across the country. As a launch offer, Oppo is giving an instant 10 percent cashback on eligible credit cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, and select other banks.

Oppo Reno 16 vs Oppo Reno 16c: Display Compared

The Oppo Reno 16 features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a screen size of 16.05cm. It has a screen to body ratio of 93.4 percent and a resolution of 2640x1216 pixels, which falls under the FHD+ category. The pixel density stands at 460ppi. The display supports a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. Peak brightness on the Reno 16 goes up to 1800 nits under high brightness mode, while normal brightness is rated at 600 nits.

The Oppo Reno 16c gets a larger 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with a screen size of 16.69cm. Its screen to body ratio is slightly lower at 92.8 percent, and the resolution comes in at 2372x1080 pixels, also FHD+. Pixel density on the Reno 16c is 397ppi, lower than the Reno 16 due to the bigger panel. The refresh rate tops out at 120Hz as well, with the same 240Hz touch sampling rate. However, peak brightness under high brightness mode is capped at 1400 nits, noticeably lower than the Reno 16. Both displays use Crystal Guard cover glass and support 1.07 billion colours with 10 bit colour depth.

Oppo Reno 16 vs Oppo Reno 16c: Camera Compared

This is not a review, so only the specifications on paper are being compared here. Real world testing could sway camera preference once both phones are used extensively in varied lighting conditions.

The Oppo Reno 16 comes with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel wide angle main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra wide angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 116 degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture, 2-axis OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom that extends up to 120x digital zoom. On the front, it houses a 50-megapixel ultra wide selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 100 degree field of view.

The Oppo Reno 16c also gets a triple rear camera system, but with one key difference. Its main camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis OIS, matching the Reno 16. The telephoto camera is also 50-megapixels with an f/2.8 aperture and 3.5x optical zoom, though digital zoom tops out at 10x instead of 120x. The ultra wide camera on the Reno 16c drops down to 8-megapixels with an f/2.2 aperture, compared to the 50-megapixel ultra wide unit on the Reno 16. The front camera remains the same at 50-megapixels with an f/2.0 aperture and 100 degree field of view.

On video, the Reno 16 supports 4K recording at up to 60fps from both the rear and front cameras. The Reno 16c is limited to 4K at 30fps on both ends, with 1080p footage capped at 60fps only when the Retouch feature is switched on.

Oppo Reno 16 vs Oppo Reno 16c: Battery Compared

These are battery specifications on paper, and no real world testing has been performed on either device yet. The Oppo Reno 16 carries a 6,700mAh battery, rated at 6,490mAh. The Oppo Reno 16c gets a larger 7,000mAh battery, rated at 6,850mAh. Despite the difference in capacity, both phones support the same 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging standard. Oppo has also made both batteries compatible with 67W and below SUPERVOOC charging, along with 55W PPS and 13.5W PD and QC standards.

Oppo Reno 16 vs Oppo Reno 16c: Processor Compared

As with battery, these are processor specifications on paper only, and real world performance testing has not been carried out. The Oppo Reno 16 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform, built on a 4nm process. It is paired with an Adreno 722 GPU clocked at 1150MHz. RAM options go up to 12GB of LPDDR5X, along with UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo Reno 16c runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset instead, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 GPU clocked at 1.047GHz. It also offers up to 12GB of RAM, though this is of the older LPDDR4X type rather than LPDDR5X. Storage on the Reno 16c is UFS 3.1 as well, matching the Reno 16. Notably, the Reno 16c supports expandable storage through a memory card slot, a feature that the Reno 16 does not offer.

Oppo Reno 16 vs Oppo Reno 16c: UI Compared

Both the Oppo Reno 16 and the Oppo Reno 16c run ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, straight out of the box. The software experience is largely identical across both phones, including features like AI Snap Key, AI Mind Space, AI Bill Manager, AI Mind Pilot, and AI Menu Translation. Oppo has also promised smooth performance for up to six years of use on both devices through system level optimisation. Since the underlying software layer is the same, the actual day to day experience is expected to feel similar on both phones, with any differences likely coming down to how each processor handles the ColorOS 16 feature set.

Oppo Reno 16 vs Oppo Reno 16c: Verdict

Based purely on paper specifications and pricing, the Oppo Reno 16 and Oppo Reno 16c cater to slightly different buyers. The Reno 16 justifies its higher price with a more capable Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, faster LPDDR5X RAM, a superior ultra-wide camera, and a brighter display. It is the better pick for buyers who prioritise camera versatility and raw processing power.

The Reno 16c, on the other hand, undercuts the Reno 16 by a significant margin while still offering the same 3.5x telephoto camera, the same 50-megapixel main and front cameras, expandable storage, and a larger battery. For buyers on a tighter budget who are willing to compromise on ultra-wide camera resolution and processor tier, the Reno 16c presents solid value.