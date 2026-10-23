Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: Which One Should You Buy?

Oppo has launched the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max in India at Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,99,999 respectively, with sales beginning October 29. The two phones share an 8,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging, a 200-megapixel main camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. The Pro Max adds a larger 6.78-inch display, the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, a 200-megapixel ultrawide camera and a longer 3x telephoto, while the Find X10 is lighter at about 216g. Here is how they compare on paper.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: Price In India

The Find X10 starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and the 12GB and 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,69,999. The Find X10 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,99,999 for its 12GB and 512GB configuration. Comparing the two phones at the same 512GB storage, the Pro Max costs Rs. 30,000 more than the Find X10. Oppo has also launched the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit in India at Rs. 24,999. On offers, Oppo India's store shows a limited-time free gift with pre-orders and advertises a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 during its launch livestream.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: Display

The Find X10 Pro Max has a flat 6.78-inch LTPO display with a resolution of 2772 x 1278 pixels and bezels of 1.15mm. The Find X10 has a smaller, flat 6.59-inch LTPO panel at 2768 x 1278 pixels, with thinner 0.99mm bezels. Both screens adjust their refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, and go up to 144Hz in supported games. OPPO claims a global peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a local peak of 3,600 nits for both, along with 95 percent BT.2020 colour gamut coverage, dimming down to 1 nit and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. Screen size and bezel width are the only display differences listed.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: Design

Both phones use an aluminium frame with flat sides, a glass back with a velvet-like texture, OPPO Crystal Shield Glass, and IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings. The Pro Max is about 8.40mm thick and weighs around 233g in Luna White or 235g in Titanium Grey. The Find X10 is about 8.35mm thick and weighs around 216g, which makes it about 17g to 19g lighter than the Pro Max.

The Pro Max has a matte silver LUMO Color Module that houses the True Color Camera and dual flash. In Luna White, the module is ringed by knurled detailing and a matte orange accent ring that OPPO describes as a Hasselblad signature, and the back has a fabric-inspired pattern. The Titanium Grey version uses sculpted glass around the module. The Find X10 has a sculpted-glass camera module and comes in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey, while the Pro Max is offered in Luna White and Titanium Grey. A customisable Snap Key sits on the left edge of both phones.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: Processor

The Find X10 Pro Max is the first smartphone in India to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, a 2nm chipset. Its CPU has two C2-Ultra cores at up to 4.55GHz, three C2-Pro cores at 4.35GHz and three C2-Pro cores at 3.1GHz. OPPO says it delivers up to 17 percent higher single-core and 15 percent higher multi-core performance than the previous generation. The Find X10 uses the Dimensity 9600M, and no clock speeds or performance figures for that chipset were listed at launch.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: Specifications

The Find X10 Pro Max is sold in India in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, while the Find X10 comes with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Both use LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Connectivity on both includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.2, NFC and dual SIM with eSIM support. The USB-C port supports USB 3.2 Gen 1. Both phones carry IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and both have a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: Battery

Both phones have an 8,000mAh typical-capacity battery, with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The larger Pro Max does not get a bigger battery than the Find X10, and OPPO has not listed any difference in charging speeds between the two.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: Camera

The rear cameras are where the two phones differ most. The Find X10 Pro Max has three 200-megapixel cameras. Its main camera has an f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilisation, the ultrawide has an f/2.2 aperture with a 124-degree field of view, and the telephoto has an f/2.1 aperture, optical stabilisation and 3x optical zoom, extendable to 18x digitally. The Find X10 pairs a 200-megapixel main camera, with an f/1.6 aperture and optical stabilisation, with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera that has an f/2.6 aperture, optical stabilisation and 2.8x optical zoom. Its ultrawide camera is a 50-megapixel unit.

Both phones have a 3.2-megapixel multi-spectral sensor, a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera and Hasselblad Hi-Res and Hasselblad Teleconverter modes in the camera app. Both record 8K video at 30fps and 4K at up to 120fps, including in Dolby Vision.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: Software

Both phones run ColorOS 17 and launch in India with it. Software is the same across the two models, and no differences in features or update commitments between the Pro Max and the Find X10 have been listed.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10: UI

The interface features are shared as well. The Snap Key on the left edge can open AI Mind Space, or be assigned to sound and vibration controls, the camera, flashlight, voice recording, translation or screenshots. In the camera app, both phones include the Hasselblad Hi-Res and Teleconverter modes. The Teleconverter modes are meant for use with the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, which is sold separately.

On the listed specifications, the two phones are close in most areas, with the same battery, charging, display brightness, water resistance and 200-megapixel main and telephoto sensors. The Pro Max's advantages are the larger screen, the higher-tier chipset, the 200-megapixel ultrawide camera, the longer telephoto and the Hasselblad-inspired design, for Rs. 30,000 more than the 512GB Find X10. The Find X10 is the lighter phone and has a 256GB option at Rs. 1,39,999.