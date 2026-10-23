Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 With Teleconverter Kit Launched In India, Price Starts At ₹1,39,999

Oppo has launched the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max in India, with sales starting on October 29. The Pro Max uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and has three 200-megapixel cameras, a 6.78-inch display and a 3x telephoto lens. The Find X10 runs on the Dimensity 9600M, pairs 200-megapixel main and telephoto cameras with a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and has a 6.59-inch screen. Both phones share the same 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 price in India

The Oppo Find X10 starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while the 12GB and 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,69,999. The Find X10 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,99,999 for its 12GB and 512GB configuration. Oppo has also introduced the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit in India at Rs. 24,999. Both phones will be available from October 29.

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The Find X10 Pro Max comes in Luna White and Titanium Grey, and the Find X10 is offered in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey. On launch offers, Oppo India's online store currently shows a limited-time free gift with Find X10 series pre-orders, and its livestream page advertises a discount of up to Rs. 2,000. Before the launch, the company also promoted a Rs. 9 Privilege Pack with benefits worth up to Rs. 29,997, which includes a chance to win an Oppo Pad SE, a Rs. 1,000 coupon for the Pad Mini and a Rs. 500 coupon for the Enco X4. Oppo's site describes the prizes as wins rather than guaranteed freebies.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 specifications

The Find X10 Pro Max has a flat 6.78-inch LTPO display with a resolution of 2772 x 1278 pixels and bezels of 1.15mm on all sides. The Find X10 has a flat 6.59-inch LTPO panel at 2768 x 1278 pixels with 0.99mm bezels. On both phones, the refresh rate adjusts between 1Hz and 120Hz and rises to 144Hz in supported games. OPPO claims a peak brightness of 2,000 nits globally and 3,600 nits locally, 95 percent coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut, dimming down to 1 nit and 3,840Hz PWM dimming.

Both phones have an aluminium frame with flat sides, a textured glass back with OPPO Crystal Shield Glass, and IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings. The Pro Max is about 8.40mm thick and weighs around 233g in Luna White and 235g in Titanium Grey, while the Find X10 is about 8.35mm thick and weighs around 216g. A customisable Snap Key on the left edge can open AI Mind Space or be assigned to controls such as the camera, flashlight, voice recording, translation and screenshots.

The Find X10 Pro Max is the first smartphone in India with the 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro. Its CPU has two C2-Ultra cores at up to 4.55GHz, three C2-Pro cores at 4.35GHz and three C2-Pro cores at 3.1GHz. OPPO says this gives up to 17 percent higher single-core and 15 percent higher multi-core performance than the previous generation. The Find X10 is powered by the Dimensity 9600M. Both phones use LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage and run ColorOS 17. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.2, NFC, and dual SIM with eSIM support.

On the Find X10 Pro Max, the rear camera setup has three 200-megapixel sensors. The main camera has an f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilisation, the ultrawide camera has an f/2.2 aperture with a 124-degree field of view, and the telephoto camera has an f/2.1 aperture, optical stabilisation and 3x optical zoom, extendable to 18x digitally. The Find X10 has a 200-megapixel main camera with an f/1.6 aperture and stabilisation, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.6 aperture, stabilisation and 2.8x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Both phones add a 3.2-megapixel multi-spectral sensor and a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera. The camera app includes Hasselblad Hi-Res and Hasselblad Teleconverter modes, and both phones record 8K video at 30fps and 4K at up to 120fps, including in Dolby Vision.

Both phones carry an 8,000mAh typical-capacity battery, supported by 80W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The USB-C port supports USB 3.2 Gen 1.