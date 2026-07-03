Oppo Enco Air 5 TWS Earbuds With 52dB ANC, 54-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Price & Specifications

Oppo Enco Air 5 truly wireless earbuds have launched in India. The Enco Air 5 comes with active noise cancellation of up to 52dB, Bluetooth 6.1, a 12mm dynamic driver, and up to 54 hours of total battery life. The Oppo Enco Air 5 joins the already launched Enco Air 5 Pro in the Indian market.

Oppo Enco Air 5 price in India

The Oppo Enco Air 5 is priced at Rs. 3,299 and went on sale starting July 2. The earbuds are available in two colour options, Lavender Purple and Midnight Black, through the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and leading mainline retail outlets across the country. As a limited-time launch offer, buyers can avail a discount of Rs. 200 off the retail price.

Oppo Enco Air 5 features and specifications

The Oppo Enco Air 5 delivers up to 52dB of real-time active noise cancellation across an ultra-wide frequency range of up to 5,000Hz. Each earbud weighs just 4.3 grams.

Audio performance is driven by a 12mm dynamic bass driver, paired with Oppo's Alive Audio processing and a Clear Acoustic Cavity design. Users can choose between three Sound Master EQ modes, namely Ultimate Sound, Pure Vocals, and Thundering Bass, or personalise their listening through a 10-band Pro Equaliser.

Call quality is handled by a triple-microphone system with AI-powered call noise reduction capable of filtering wind noise in conditions of up to 20km/h. On the connectivity front, the Enco Air 5 runs Bluetooth 6.1 with dual-device connectivity across Android, iOS, and Windows. The earbuds also support quick access to AI Translate, Google Gemini, and Spotify.

Battery life stands at up to 13 hours of music playback on a single charge, extending to up to 54 hours when combined with the charging case. The earbuds carry a TUV Rheinland certification for battery durability, with Oppo claiming at least 80 percent battery health retained after 1,000 charging cycles. The Enco Air5 carries an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.