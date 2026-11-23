Oppo Announces ColorOS 17 November Update For 9 Smartphones In India: How To Update |

Oppo has announced the November 2026 monthly update for ColorOS 17 users in India. The update brings a Flexible Image Export option in Photos, a redesigned Calculator and incoming call announcements. Nine phones are eligible, from the Find X10 Pro Max to the Reno16 5G. The company said the update will roll out in phases and reach all eligible devices by November 30.

Which phones get the update

The update rolls out to nine eligible smartphones - the Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10, Find X9 Ultra, Find X9 Pro, Find X9s, Find X9, Find X8 Pro, Find X8 and the Reno16 5G. The list does not include the Reno16 Pro, Reno16c, Reno16 F or the foldable Find N series. These are not covered by the November update announcement, though some are on separate ColorOS 17 schedules.

Where ColorOS 17 stands in India

This is a monthly feature update on top of ColorOS 17, not the first rollout of the software. Oppo India had confirmed that ColorOS 17 would make its Indian debut on the Find X10 series. The stable rollout for existing phones followed in phases. Oppo's schedule for India began on October 29 with the Find N6 and select Find X9 series phones. A second batch followed on October 30, covering the Find N5, Find X8 Pro, Find X8 and several Reno16 series models. Some Find X9 users in India had already received the stable build before the official date.

For November, Oppo said the update would extend to older Find foldables, the Reno 15 and Reno 14 series, select K and F series phones and the Oppo Pad SE. Smartprix has reported device-wise dates for this wave. It lists the Reno15 F 5G on November 23, and the Find N3, Find N3 Flip, Reno14 series (including the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition) and Reno14 F 5G on November 24. The K14 5G and K14x 5G follow on November 25. These dates come from that report and not from the OPPO India release, so owners should treat them as indicative.

What the update adds

In Photos, the new Flexible Image Export lets users pick from preset sizes and quality levels, or set custom dimensions while keeping the aspect ratio, before saving or sharing. Deleted photos can now be removed from the device only, with the cloud copy kept. Backed-up photos stay in the Recently Deleted folder for 60 days, and those that are not backed up stay for 30 days.

OSee, Oppo's camera-based assistant, now works in landscape mode and can identify objects through the camera. The Phone app gains Incoming Call Announcements, which can be set to run always, only on Bluetooth, or only when headphones are plugged in. Text translation now uses AI to match the tone of the original, and users can look up word meanings and build a vocabulary list.

The Calculator has a new layout with Basic, Scientific and Converter modes and a History section. Converters cover currency, length, area, volume, weight, temperature, speed, pressure, power and number systems.

There are also several smaller changes. O+ Connect can now link a phone and a tablet to the same PC at once, and this needs O+ Connect version 17.100.10 or later. New home screen widgets include One-tap Boost, Storage Cleaner, Battery Usage and Contacts. Hidden Apps gets a setting to return to the home screen on exit, which is under Settings > Security & Privacy > Hide Apps. Users can also turn on automatic PC unlocking during a remote connection, through the More icon on the floating ball. OPPO also cites general stability improvements.

ColorOS 17 November update: How to update

As the rollout is phased, the update may not show up on every phone at once. Users can check by opening Settings, going to About device, tapping the software version banner at the top and selecting Check for updates. Keeping the phone on Wi-Fi with enough charge helps the download and installation go through. Users should back up important data before installing.