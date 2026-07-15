OpenAI's First Hardware Device By Jony Ive To Be A Screenless Speaker Designed To Feel Alive

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OpenAI is preparing to enter the hardware business with a screen-free smart speaker designed to function as a humanlike AI companion inside the home, Bloomberg has reported. The device, still under development, is being described internally as a new type of home computer for the AI era rather than a conventional smart speaker. It will control smart home appliances, play media, answer questions and respond to messages, drawing on the full range of capabilities offered by ChatGPT.

Device designed around personality, not utility

The report suggests that OpenAI believes the product's defining feature will be its personality and its ability to connect with users on a humanlike level, rather than its functionality alone. The speaker is built to be moved easily around the house and runs on a rechargeable battery, allowing use away from a wall outlet. It reportedly includes mechanical elements capable of moving on their own, a design choice meant to create the impression that the device is alive rather than simply responding to commands.

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The device is expected to become more personalised and proactive the longer it is used, learning its owner's routines and preferences over time. OpenAI envisions it anticipating needs and surfacing information without being prompted, effectively becoming an expert on its user. It will also draw on personal information, including emails, to build that understanding.

Media reports also suggest the speaker will carry a camera capable of taking in details about its surroundings, such as objects on a nearby table, and is likely to be priced between $200 and $300.

Jony Ive's team behind the design

The device is being developed with LoveFrom, the design studio led by Jony Ive, and involves several former Apple designers and engineers who worked on the iPhone and the Mac. OpenAI believes the LoveFrom team's expertise in making technology feel personal will set its first hardware product apart from existing smart speakers on the market.

Apple lawsuit clouds the launch

The report comes days after Apple sued OpenAI and two former employees, accusing them of misappropriating trade secrets to accelerate development of the speaker. Apple's complaint named OpenAI's chief hardware officer, Tang Tan, a former head of iPhone product design, alleging he led an effort to obtain confidential information about Apple's future products and engineering practices. Apple's filing described the allegations as merely the tip of the iceberg, with further misconduct expected to surface during discovery. Apple has also asked the court for an injunction that could block OpenAI from releasing the device if granted.

OpenAI has denied the allegations. The company said it has no interest in other companies' trade secrets and is not aware of evidence supporting the complaint, adding that it believes in fair competition and in letting people work wherever they choose. People familiar with OpenAI's plans told Bloomberg the speaker's audio system and other hardware differ substantially from Apple's designs, and that the company does not view its product as comparable to the HomePod or HomePod mini.

Launch timeline pushed to 2027

The device could be unveiled later this year, though the Apple litigation may affect the timing. A full commercial release is now expected in 2027 rather than 2026, according to the report. The launch would mark a significant step for OpenAI, which is expected to pursue an initial public offering in the coming months and is looking to hardware as a potential new revenue line as it moves deeper into competition with Apple, Amazon and Google in the smart home category.

OpenAI has not confirmed the device's design, price or release date.