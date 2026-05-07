OpenAI Case: Ex-CTO Says Altman Created ‘Chaos,’ Distrust Among Executives

Former OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati testified in court that CEO Sam Altman created “chaos” and distrust among senior executives during important periods in the company’s growth.

Her recorded testimony was played in a California federal court as part of Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI, according to a report by Reuters.

Murati said Altman often gave different information to different people and was sometimes dishonest in his communications.

According to her testimony, this behaviour caused confusion inside the company and weakened trust among top executives.

She also said Altman undermined her role at times, making it harder for her to do her job effectively.

The testimony is part of a high-profile legal battle filed by Elon Musk in 2024.

Musk, one of OpenAI’s co-founders, claims the company moved away from its original non-profit mission and focused too much on profits after receiving major backing from Microsoft.

Musk is seeking massive financial damages and wants OpenAI to return to non-profit control.

Murati briefly served as interim CEO in 2023 after Altman was removed by OpenAI’s board. However, Altman returned to the role within days after pressure from employees and investors.

Despite her criticism of Altman’s leadership style, Murati said she still supported his return because she feared the company could become unstable without him.

The trial has revealed several details about internal tensions at OpenAI, including disagreements over leadership, AI safety, product launches, and the company’s future direction.

Former board member Shivon Zilis also testified about communication problems inside the company and concerns around the release of ChatGPT.

The case has also highlighted the growing rivalry between Musk and Altman in the artificial intelligence industry. Musk now runs his own AI company, xAI, which competes directly with OpenAI.