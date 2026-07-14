OnePlus Set To Exit US & European Markets This Week As Oppo Takes Over: Reports

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OnePlus is reportedly preparing to withdraw from the smartphone business in the US and several European markets, according to multiple reports citing well placed industry sources. The company has not issued an official confirmation yet, but reports suggest a formal announcement detailing the strategic shift could arrive later this week, marking one of the most significant changes for the brand since it expanded globally.

German publication WinFuture reported that OnePlus and its parent company Oppo are preparing to announce fundamental changes to their regional strategy this week, which would effectively mean OnePlus pulling out of Europe and the US. The publication said Oppo is expected to expand its own presence in these regions and take over the role OnePlus has played so far, though specific details of Oppo's expansion plans have not been made public. The report added that OnePlus representatives did not reveal the exact reasons behind the withdrawal even during closed door press briefings.

Signs of the shift already visible

Reports indicate that early signs of the transition have already started appearing across Europe. In Germany, the OnePlus online store currently lists only the OnePlus 15R, with the OnePlus 15 flagship and Nord series devices no longer available for purchase. Similar reductions in product listings have reportedly been observed in France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden and Norway. WinFuture noted that stock in OnePlus's European online stores is nearly sold out, with no further inventory expected and no new products planned for these markets going forward.

Speculation has built for months

The latest reports follow months of speculation about OnePlus's future outside Asia. Talk of a shutdown first surfaced in January this year, a claim OnePlus officially denied at the time. However, subsequent reports throughout the year, including one in March suggesting the company would cease operations in Europe and the US, indicated that the denial may not have told the full story. Several OnePlus employees are also said to have exited the company or moved into other roles within Oppo in recent months, adding to the signs of an internal restructuring.

What happens to existing OnePlus users

For customers who already own OnePlus devices, reports suggest support and software updates will continue until the end of each device's respective lifecycle. However, no new OnePlus products are expected to launch in Europe or the US going forward. There is also speculation that OnePlus could further merge with Oppo by eventually replacing its OxygenOS software with Oppo's ColorOS on future global devices, though this has not been confirmed.

India and China likely unaffected

Both OnePlus and Oppo have remained silent on how the restructuring, if confirmed, would affect other markets such as India and China. Reports suggest that these regions are not expected to be impacted by the withdrawal, with speculation pointing towards OnePlus continuing there as a product line under Oppo, likely focused on more affordable smartphones and tablets rather than premium flagship devices.