OnePlus Officially Runs Out Of Phones In Key Markets: All Details

Oneplus 15 |

OnePlus has completely sold out of its smartphones and other core devices on its official websites in the United States, Canada and Mexico, just over a week after the company confirmed it was exiting the European and US markets altogether. The development, reported by PhoneArena, marks what appears to be the final chapter of the brand's presence in the West.

Flagship devices vanish from OnePlus website

Until recently, products such as the OnePlus 15 remained available for purchase on oneplus.com even after the company's exit announcement. That is no longer the case. The OnePlus 15 product page now shows no available memory configurations or colours, with the "Buy" button replaced by a "Notify me of availability" option. Devices including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus Watch 4 are no longer listed for sale in the US.

A similar picture plays out on OnePlus's Canada and Mexico websites, where core products such as smartphones and tablets have disappeared from listings. The only items still in stock across these markets are accessories and audio products, including the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, a OnePlus 13 case and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo.

From flagship killer to market exit

OnePlus built its reputation on flagship-grade phones at competitive prices, a positioning that helped it become one of the more closely watched Android smartphone makers globally. The company officially confirmed last month that it was walking away from the US and European markets, ending months of speculation that had been building since the start of the year.

What happens to existing OnePlus users?

OnePlus has said that devices already purchased will continue to receive their promised software updates and after-sales support. However, the transition carries some caveats. The OnePlus community forum is set to close on August 16, and devices that support Android 17 will be migrated from OxygenOS to ColorOS, the software platform used across Oppo's product line. The company has not yet published an official list of which models qualify for the ColorOS 17 update, though industry sources have circulated an unofficial list covering OnePlus flagships from the OnePlus 11 onward and select Nord series devices.

Users who choose to remain on OxygenOS will be able to keep using their devices but will forgo future software and security updates. For service and support going forward, OnePlus customers in Europe have been directed to Oppo service centres, while those in the US have been pointed to OnePlus's existing support page.

A shrinking footprint outside China and India

OnePlus, a subsidiary of Chinese electronics group Oppo, will continue to operate as usual in its home market of China and in India, which together account for the bulk of its global smartphone sales. The company's India business has previously pushed back on reports of a broader shutdown, with OnePlus India leadership reiterating that operations there would continue unaffected by the Western exit.