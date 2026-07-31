OnePlus N6x With 120Hz Display, 7000mAh Battery Launched In India: Priced Starting At ₹18,999

OnePlus has launched the N6x in India, expanding its entry-level N series that debuted with the OnePlus N6 earlier this year. Unlike the N6, which is built around an 8,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel main camera, and pricing starting at Rs. 22,999, the N6x is positioned as a more affordable variant with a smaller 7,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel main camera, and a starting price of Rs. 18,999.

OnePlus N6x price in India

The OnePlus N6x is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. With launch offers factored in, the effective prices come down to Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 19,499 respectively. The offers include up to Rs. 1,500 in instant bank discounts on select credit card and EMI transactions, along with up to six months of no-cost EMI.

The phone will go on open sale in India starting August 4 at 12 PM IST, available online through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in, and offline through OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail channels. It comes in two colour options, Burgundy Red and Ice Blue.

OnePlus N6x specifications

The OnePlus N6x features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor built on a 6nm process, comprising two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. RAM options go up to 6GB of LPDDR4X, with storage configurations of 64GB or 128GB, expandable up to 2TB through a hybrid microSD slot. The device runs Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, and Motorola's 4GB plus 128GB configuration has received what the company calls a 48-month fluency certification aimed at long-term software stability.

On the camera front, the N6x carries a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, capable of recording video at up to 1080p and 30fps. The front camera is a 5-megapixel sensor, also with an f/2.2 aperture and 1080p video recording at 30fps. Camera software includes an AI Portrait Glow feature aimed at improving illumination and colour correction in low-light shots.

The phone is built around a 7000mAh battery that OnePlus says can deliver up to 2.5 days of use on a single charge under typical usage, with the company citing up to 20.56 hours of video streaming, 133.56 hours of music playback, and 25.04 hours of social media browsing on a full charge. The battery is rated for 1,600 charge cycles, with OnePlus claiming over 80 percent capacity retention after six years of use, and supports 15W wired charging along with 5W reverse charging.

For durability, the N6x carries a MIL-STD-810H military-grade rating along with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, and uses what OnePlus calls an ArmorShell design incorporating reinforced corners, internal cushioning, hardened glass, and a reinforced aluminium frame.

The device measures 166.38x78.13x8.65mm and weighs 214 grams. Connectivity options include 5G with SA and NSA support, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS, and a USB Type-C port, while biometric authentication is handled through a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.