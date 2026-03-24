OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Date Confirmed; Will Pack 9,000mAh Battery

X/ OnePlus India

OnePlus teased the arrival of the Nord 6 last week, and it has now confirmed the launch date for the Indian markets. The OnePlus Nord 6 is now confirmed to launch in India on April 7 and will be available for purchase on the OnePlus e-store, Amazon, and other partner platforms. Key specifcations of the phone and design changes have also been revealed.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch date

The OnePlus Nord 6 will launch on April 7 at 7pm IST. The phone is teased to come in three colour options - Black, Mint, and Silver, a refresh from the Nord 5's palette. The phone is seen to have a squarish camera module, a decent change from the capsule-shaped one on the Nord 5.

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OnePlus Nord 6 specifications

The display is also getting a notable upgrade. It is getting a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen with 1,800 nits High Brightness Mode. OnePlus is also branding it a "Sunburst AMOLED" panel, with Aqua Touch 2.0 support to keep the screen responsive even when wet.

A dedicated teaser page on Amazon reveals that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device is likely to feature a Wi-Fi booster chip that claims to offer 3x internet speed.

Probably the biggest highlight is that the OnePlus Nord 6 will pack a 9,000mAh cell, a roughly 32 percent increase in battery capacity from the Nord 5. The battery uses silicon-carbon technology and is claimed to deliver up to 2.5 days of moderate use, with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging that fills the phone from zero to full in around 70 minutes.

While camera details are not revealed, the Nord 6 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 primary shooter with OIS, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 32-megapixel autofocus front camera.

OnePlus Nord 6 pricing in India (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to see a price increase of Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 over the Nord 5, placing the base variant at around Rs. 34,999. Official pricing will be confirmed at the April 7 launch event.