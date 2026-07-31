OnePlus N6x With 7,000mAh Battery To Launch In India Today: What To Expect

OnePlus is set to launch its latest budget offering, the OnePlus N6X, in India today, expanding the company's newly introduced N-series lineup barely a month after the OnePlus N6 went on sale. The launch will be streamed live on OnePlus's official channels sstarting 12pm IST.

OnePlus N6x expected price and availability

OnePlus has not officially announced pricing for the N6x, but given its positioning below the Nord series and alongside the N6, the smartphone is widely expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000, putting it in direct competition with budget offerings from Redmi, Realme, and iQoo. For context, the OnePlus N6 launched at Rs. 22,999 earlier this month.

OnePlus's official launch page currently lists the sale date as August 4 at 12pm, exclusively via Amazon India and the OnePlus online store.

OnePlus N6x specifications

OnePlus has confirmed a 7,000mAh cell on the N6x and the company claims that it can deliver up to two and a half days of use on a single charge under standard lab testing conditions. According to OnePlus's own breakdown, this translates to roughly 20.56 hours of continuous video playback, 133.56 hours of music playback, 25.04 hours of social media use, and 11.26 hours of non-stop video recording. The battery will be paired with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Notably, this is a smaller battery than the 8,000mAh unit found in the OnePlus N6, though OnePlus maintains that endurance on the N6x will remain strong.

The smartphone has been confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. On design, teaser renders show a flat-frame chassis with a textured rear panel and a capsule-shaped camera island positioned in the top corner, along with what appears to be a 3.5mm headphone jack cutout on the frame. The phone will be offered in two colourways, Burgundy Red and Ice Blue. OnePlus has also confirmed a segment-leading 5300mm square vapour chamber for thermal management, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification for shock resistance.

The N6X is expected to house a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup alongside an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Reports also point to a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has also teased a set of AI-powered imaging tools, including AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and AI Unblur, aimed at enhancing photos after they are captured.