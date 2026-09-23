OnePlus N6 Lite With 4G Connectivity, 64GB Storage Launched In India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus N6 Lite |

OnePlus N6 Lite has launched in India, expanding its N-series lineup with the brand's most affordable smartphone yet, priced at Rs. 16,999. The device features a 7,000mAh battery, a 6.75-inch 120Hz LCD display, and a single 13-megapixel rear camera, powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset. This marks a departure from the OnePlus N6, which runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max processor, packs an 8,000mAh battery, and carries a 50-megapixel camera. The OnePlus N6 Lite has already gone on sale in India through online and offline retail channels.

OnePlus N6 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus N6 Lite is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone went on open sale from 12 PM on September 22 and is available through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets across the country. It comes in two colour options, Midnight Hype and Neo Green. As a launch offer, buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 750 on eligible EMI transactions through select bank cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 16,249.

Read Also OnePlus Officially Runs Out Of Phones In Key Markets: All Details

OnePlus N6 Lite Specifications

The OnePlus N6 Lite features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 900 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode. The display supports Aqua Touch, which is designed to maintain touch responsiveness when the screen has water, moisture, or oil on its surface. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T7250, a 12nm octa-core chipset with two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. It runs on 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot.

For optics, the phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera built around an OmniVision OV13B10 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, capable of capturing 50-megapixel images through a High-Res mode, along with video recording up to 1080p at 30fps. The front camera is a 5-megapixel unit with an f/2.2 aperture, supporting video recording up to 720p. OnePlus has included AI Clear Face and AI Eraser as camera-related software tools.

The device is built around a 7,000mAh battery that OnePlus claims can deliver up to three days of use on a single charge, along with up to 26.8 hours of video playback, 29.9 hours of navigation, and 49.7 hours of voice calls. Charging is rated at 15W wired, with wired reverse charging capped at 5W, and the battery is rated to retain over 80 percent of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles.

On the design front, the OnePlus N6 Lite measures 8.95mm in thickness and weighs 215 grams, with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. Connectivity options include 4G with Dual SIM support, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and GNSS support covering GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. It runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with Google Gemini integration, and comes with OnePlus' 36-Month Fluency Protection feature aimed at maintaining performance over time.