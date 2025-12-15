OnePlus 15R Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch This Week

OnePlus 15R is launching in India on December 17, alongside OnePlus Pad Go 2. The phone's pricing has now leaked in India, ahead of its launch. The phone is likley to be priced slightly lesser than the flagship OnePlus 15 launched a few months ago. The OnePlus 15 is priced in India starting at Rs. 72,999.

Tipster Paras Guglani has leaked the pricing of the OnePlus 15R ahead of India launch. According to the leak, the OnePlus 15R will be available in two configurations - 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The former is tipped to be priced at Rs. 47,000 and the premium variant is priced at Rs. 52,000.

Buyers may also benefit from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 discounts using select bank cards, potentially bringing the effective starting price closer to Rs. 44,000. The phone is expected to be sold through Amazon and the OnePlus India online store.

In comparison, the flagship OnePlus 15, which launched in India last month, carries a significantly higher price tag. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced in India at Rs. 72,999, whereas the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 79,999.

If the leak is true, it positions the OnePlus 15R as roughly Rs. 24,000 to Rs. 28,000 cheaper than the equivalent flagship variants. The leaked pricing also shows an increase over the previous-generation OnePlus 13R, which started at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

OnePlus 15R teased specifications

On the specifications front, OnePlus has teased several key features for the 15R. It is likely to feature a massive 7,400mAh battery, be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a dual rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front camera with autofocus and 4K video recording support.

Additional expected features based on its Ace 6T counterpart include a large display and fast charging capabilities. The device will reportedly come in three color options: Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet.