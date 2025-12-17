OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 To Launch In India Today: What To Expect & How To Watch Live |

OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 are launching in India today. The OnePlus 15R is teased to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, and also integrate a Touch Response chip and a G2 Wi-Fi chip as well. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is teased to come with the Stylo support, have a 2.8K resolution display, and pack a massive 10,050mAh battery. Both the devices are likely to integrate a host of AI features.

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 launch livestream

The launch event is slated to begin at 7pm IST. The event will be live streamed online for all viewers to see. The event will see the launch of the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2. Pricing and availability will be unveiled at the event. You can watch the event live in the embedded video below:

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 price in India (expected)

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 15R will be available in two configurations - 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The former is tipped to be priced at Rs. 47,000 and the premium variant is priced at Rs. 52,000. Of course these are not official pricing details, so they must be taken with a grain of salt.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 pricing is not known either, but if we look at history, the predecessor was priced under Rs. 25,000, and this one is likely to be priced in the same range, or may be even slightly higher. The tablet will come with a stylo support, but that is expected to be sold as an additional accessory.

The OnePlus 15R will come in three colour options - Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet. The OnePlus Pad 2 is likely to come in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black colour options.

OnePlus 15R specifications

On the specifications front, OnePlus has teased several key features for the 15R. It is likely to feature a massive 7,400mAh battery, be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a dual rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front camera with autofocus and 4K video recording support. The phone will include a Touch Response chip and a G2 Wi-Fi chip as well.

It is likely to feature 120fps gameplay and 165Hz display refresh rate. The OnePlus 15R will run on OxygenOS 16 and come with IP66/68/69K water and dust resistance. Additional expected features based on its Ace 6T counterpart include a large display and fast charging capabilities.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that the tablet will come with stylus support, and have an immersive radiant 12.1-inch 2.8K resolution display with 284ppi pixel density, and 900 nits peak brightness. The phone will have a 98 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage with Dolby Vision support and TUV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core chipset and pack a 10,050mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The tablet is said to last up to 15 hours video, 53 hours music,or 60 days of standby. There's also reverse charging support as well. While we have the Wi-Fi only variant, the company has confirmed 5G support exclsuively on the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Shadow Black variant.