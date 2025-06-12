OnePlus 13s Goes On Sale In India, Priced Starting At Rs. 49,999 With Launch Offers

OnePlus 13s now on sale on Amazon India |

OnePlus 13s has gone on sale today with launch offers in India. The smartphone was launched in India last week and it is now available to buy in offline stores, Amazon India and the OnePlus website. There are a slew of offers including an instant discount of Rs. 5,000, no-cost EMI options, Rs. 5,000 exhange bonus and more. The OnePlus 13s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Series SoC, a 50-megapixel dual camera setup, and a 5,850mAh battery setup. The OnePlus 13s is a slightly watered down version of the flagship OnePlus 13 which was launched in January this year.

OnePlus 13s price in India, launch offers

As for price, the OnePlus 13s is going on sale in India at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. The smartphone comes in Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin colour options. The phone is now up for grabs on Amazon India, OnePlus website, OnePlus Store app, partnered retail outlets, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Launch offers on the OnePlus 13s include instant discount of Rs. 5,000 for SBI credit card customers. With this launch offer, the OnePlus 13s will effectively be priced at Rs. 49,999 for 12GB and 256GB storage variant and Rs. 54,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. There’s up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on select credit cards, and up to 15 months no-cost EMI on consumer finance at mainline stores. Other offers include exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000. 180-day replacement plan, lifetime display warranty for any phone that suffers the green line issue, and three years battery protection plan.

OnePlus 13s specifications

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus 13s runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. It features a 6.32-inch (2640x1216 pixels) AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The smartphone packs a 12GB RAM and offers up to 512GB of storage. It has two 50-megapixel sensors at the back, one that has a LYT-700 sensor and the other has a 2x telephoto camera. There's a 5.850mAh battery on the OnePlus 13s and it also supports 80W fast charging. Other specifications include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, USB Type C port, and dual-SIM support.