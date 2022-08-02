OnePlus 10T 5G launch today: Here are the top 5 features of OnePlus’ most powerful flagship phone

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be announced tomorrow at 7 p.m. on August 3, 2022, in India. Rumours have revealed that it will be priced lower than the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which starts at Rs 66,999 in the country.

Here is a list of the top 5 best features of the OnePlus 10T 5G:

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. While the OnePlus 10T 5G will be positioned below the Pro model, it will come equipped with the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This will allow the 10T

150W SuperVOOC charging

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be equipped with a 4,800mAh battery. It will be accompanied by a 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition charger. The company has confirmed that the 10T 5G can charge from 0 to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes.

16GB of RAM

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be the company’s first smartphone to arrive with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which will assist in effortless multi-tasking. This variant will be coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The 10T is likely to be available in other variants, such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10T 5G will house a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED screen, which will have a centrally positioned punch-hole and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will offer an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Enhanced gaming experience

Apart from featuring a flagship chip, the OnePlus 10T 5G will come with features like a 3D cooling system and a 360-degree antenna system for an enhanced gaming experience. The former will regulate the internal temperature through as many as 8 heat dissipation channels, while the latter can boost the network reception while the device is held in landscape orientation for gaming.

The other major attraction of the OnePlus 10T 5G will be its price. Rumours are rife that it will start at Rs 49,999, which will allow it to compete with the iQOO 9T 5G, which also features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The first sale of the 10T is likely to be carried out on August 6, 2022, through Amazon India and OnePlus India’s website. It will be available in two colours: Jade Green and Moonstone Black.