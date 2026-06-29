Nothing Phone 4b Price & Specifications Leaked Ahead Of India Launch On July 7

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Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone 4b on July 7 in India. Just days before the launch, specifications and India pricing has been leaked. Tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) has now shared a fresh round of details on the device's pricing and specifications ahead of the official unveiling.

Nothing Phone 4b: Display and performance

According to Roy, the Nothing Phone 4b will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. This aligns with earlier Geekbench listings that had already confirmed the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, backed by an Adreno 810 GPU.

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Nothing Phone 4b: Camera and battery

On the imaging front, the leak points to a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 16-megapixel output. Battery capacity is tipped at 6000mAh for the Indian variant, with a 5000mAh-plus pack expected for the global version. Roy noted that he has not included charging speed details in his leak due to some confusion around the figure.

Nothing Phone 4b: Design and colours

The Phone (4b) is expected to retain Nothing's signature Glyph lighting along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The leak also suggests an IP64 or IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset is tipped to launch in Black, White, and Blue colour options.

Nothing Phone 4b: RAM, storage and pricing in India

The device is expected to come with 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Pricing is tipped to start at approximately Rs. 30,000.