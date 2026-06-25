Nothing Phone 4b Design Revealed Ahead Of July 7 India Launch: Dual Cameras, Glyph Bar, Blue Colourway Teased

Nothing Phone 4b Design Revealed Ahead Of July 7 Launch: Dual Cameras, Glyph Bar, Blue Colourway Teased | X/ Nothing India

Nothing has revealed fresh design details of its upcoming Phone 4b ahead of its official unveiling, offering a clearer look at the device through a sketch-style teaser shared across its social media channels.

The latest teaser shows the Phone 4b sporting a dual rear camera setup housed within a vertical camera island, along with design elements similar to those seen on previous Nothing smartphones. The sketches also reveal a horizontal lighting strip on the camera island, reminiscent of the Glyph element seen on the Nothing Phone 4a.

On the colour front, only a blue variant has been shown so far, though the company is expected to introduce additional colour options at launch, in line with its usual practice for the Phone (a) series.

Button placement details have also emerged from the design sketches, which show side-mounted buttons likely corresponding to the power and volume controls, though it remains unlikely that the device will carry over the Essential Key seen on pricier Nothing models, given the phone's budget positioning. The bottom edge of the device shows speaker grilles flanking the USB Type-C port.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

First phone in Nothing's new 'b' series

The Phone 4b will mark the first device in Nothing's new 'b' series, a lineup the company has positioned as a more accessible entry point into its ecosystem aimed at a wider audience, including younger users and first-time buyers of Nothing's products. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has said the new series offers a cleaner naming structure as the company's portfolio expands, while avoiding overuse of suffixes.

Nothing Phone 4b launch date and livestream

Nothing has officially confirmed that the Phone 4b will be unveiled globally on July 7, with the company directing interested buyers to register for updates on its website or tune into its official YouTube channel for the launch event. Reports on the exact time have varied slightly across regions, with most pegging the India unveiling at 3:30pm IST, while one report cited 4pm IST for the event.

Read Also OnePlus N6 Teased To Launch In India Soon, Colour Options Revealed

Nothing Phone 4b rumoured specifications

While Nothing has not officially confirmed hardware specifications, multiple leaks have offered an early picture of what the Phone 4b could pack. According to a Geekbench listing under model number A009P, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, an Adreno 810 GPU, and Android 16. The benchmark listing showed single-core and multi-core scores of 1,088 and 3,155, respectively.

On pricing, tipster Yogesh Brar has suggested the phone will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations, priced roughly Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 lower than the Nothing Phone 4a, which currently starts at Rs. 37,999 in India, placing the Phone 4b in the Rs. 30,000-33,000 range, according to some reports.

Display rumours remain inconsistent across leaks, with some reports citing a 6.3-inch screen and others suggesting a larger 6.78-inch panel, though a 120Hz AMOLED display is consistently mentioned across leaks. Battery capacity estimates have also varied, ranging between 5,000mAh and 6,000mAh.

Nothing Phone 4b follows CMF's decision to skip smartphones this year

The Phone 4b's arrival comes shortly after Nothing's sub-brand CMF confirmed it would not launch a smartphone this year. The Nothing co-founder had earlier said the CMF Phone 3 was shelved owing to the ongoing global RAM shortage, with the Phone 4b now stepping in to effectively fill the gap left by the absence of a CMF Phone 2 Pro successor this year.