Nothing Phone 3 Design Leaked Ahead Of July 1 Launch In India

Nothing Phone 3 will go on sale on Flipkart in India | X/@Max Jambor

The Nothing Phone 3 is all set to be unveiled on July 1. The company has confirmed that it will launch in India and will be sold via Flipkart. Teasers of the phone suggest that the flagship smartphone will arrive with the Glyph interface that we have seen in the previous Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 1 smartphone models. Nothing Phone 3 is said to have a textured dual-time back panel design. A latest leak has also given a glimpse into how the smartphone looks from the back.

A render of the Nothing Phone 3 has been leaked on X by tipster Max Jambor. The render shows that the Nothing Phone 3 may have a circular rear camera setup at the back with three sensors. One of the cameras is a seen to be a periscope telephoto lens and there’s also a flash sitting on top it, inside the circular camera module setup. The Nothing Phone 3 is tipped to have a transparent back as well. Of course, this is just a leaked render and the OEM may launch a completely different looking phone on July 1.

Official details about the Nothing Phone 3 will be unveiled on July 1. Flipkart has already started teasing its arrival and has even made a separate landing page for the smartphone. The Nothing Phone 3 global unveil event will be live streamed on YouTube on July 1 at 6pm BST (10:30pm IST).

Nothing CEO, Carl Pei recently suggested that the Nothing Phone 3 will cost somewhere “around GBP 800” (approximately Rs. 90,000). If this is true, then the Nothing Phone 3 looks to compete with flagships of Samsung and Apple in the smartphone market. As for specifications, the Nothing Phone 3 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. It is tipped to pack s a 5,000mAh battery.