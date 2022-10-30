Nothing Ear (stick): Nothing’s new earbuds will be available in India from November 4

Nothing Ear (stick) | Nothing Inc.

Nothing Ear (stick) was launched on October 26. The London-based smartphone company that had earlier launched Nothing Ear (1) has returned to the earphone market with the Ear (stick).

The newly launched earbuds are available at Rs 8,499 and will be delivered from November 4 by Flipkart and Myntra.

Features of Nothing Ear (stick)

The Ear (stick) features a unique, compact cylindrical case with a twist mechanism. The case could easily be considered as a lipstick due to its appearance. This will be the first time that the Indian earphone market will be getting earbuds with such a unique case. Though before this a similar case was launched by Huawei called FreeBuds lipstick. But since it was never launched in the Indian market, Ear (stick) will be considered the first.

The earbuds sport an ergonomic design with transparent plastic encircling the buds and the case. The earphones have been tested on over 100 people, to ensure that they fit perfectly in the ear canal. And, each earbud does not have a silicone ear tip and weighs just 4.4g.

The earbuds use the highest-grade driver magnets in the market that ensure that the sound quality stays consistent even at different frequencies offering a true-to-life sound experience.

It also supports Bass Lock Technology, which can detect how much bass is lost when a user wears the earbuds.

The Ear (stick) also features Voice technology and three high-definition microphones that help filter out louder background noises and amplify the voice of the speaker during the calls.

The earbud will last upto seven hours of talking to add to that the case packs another 22 hours of charge. The unique case also supports fast charging that will give an additional two hours of extra listening time.

All device settings and features are directly integrated into Phone (1) that will allow users to customise gesture controls and EQ settings.

If users are using other Android and iOS devices then you can access all the features in the newly renamed Nothing X app.