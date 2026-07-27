Nothing Dismisses Shutdown Rumours, Says Layoffs Will Power AI-Native Push

Nothing has denied reports claiming the company is exiting multiple international markets and undertaking large-scale layoffs, calling the claims inaccurate. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis said the company is instead reorganising its global teams, including setting up a dedicated AI-native business unit, to prepare for its next phase of growth. He also rejected sales figures reported for the Phone 4b, stating the device recorded strong first-day numbers.

'We are not shutting down'

Evangelidis addressed the speculation directly, stating that the reports circulating about the company's operations were not accurate. "We are not shutting down any markets. Inaccurate reports are being circulated," he said, adding that the Phone (4b) had sold 29,537 units on its very first day alone, which he described as a record for its price segment.

Reorganisation aimed at future growth

According to Evangelidis, the changes underway at Nothing are part of a broader restructuring rather than a retreat from any market. "What we are doing is reorganising our teams to prepare for our next phase of growth," he said. He added that the company is introducing dedicated business units, including one focused specifically on AI, and consolidating individual country operations into regional hubs to improve efficiency.

Some roles affected, company disputes reported numbers

While acknowledging that certain positions have been impacted by the changes, Evangelidis pushed back against the scale of layoffs being reported. "These changes have impacted certain positions, and while we are unable to share specific details due to regulatory compliance and ongoing local consultation processes, the reported numbers are way overblown," he said, calling on the media to uphold factual reporting and journalistic integrity.

'Necessary step,' says co-founder

Evangelidis also addressed the human impact of the restructuring, saying the company does not take such decisions lightly. "Decisions that impact people's livelihoods are never taken lightly, and we know how difficult this transition is for our team members who are affected. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and are fully committed to supporting them through this process," he said. He added that despite the difficulty of the decisions, they were necessary to position the company to shape the next era of personal computing.