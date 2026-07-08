Nothing Phone 4b With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced At ₹34,999

Nothing has launched the Phone 4b in India, marking the company's entry into an entirely new 'b' series positioned below the existing 'a' series lineup. The move comes as Nothing has confirmed there will be no new CMF smartphone in 2026, citing the global rise in the cost of RAM and flash memory, and appears to signal a shift in strategy where the entry-level segment moves under Nothing's main brand instead of its CMF sub-brand. The Phone 4b features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, and a 6000mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 4b price in India

The Nothing Phone 4b is priced in India at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 38,999. With a 7.5 percent instant bank discount and an exchange bonus factored in, the effective price comes down to Rs. 29,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 33,699 for the 256GB variant. The phone is available in black, white, and blue colourways, and will go on sale from July 14 through Flipkart as well as retail partners including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Nothing has also introduced a Phone 4b RCB Edition, developed in partnership with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket franchise following the team's IPL title win. The RCB Edition is finished in red with RCB branding and collector's edition packaging, and was sold exclusively on July 7 through the Nothing Bengaluru store on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nothing Phone 4b specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Nothing Phone 4b sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2344 pixels, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 480Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness of 2000 nits. The display is protected by AGC DT-Star 2 glass.

The phone is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor clocked up to 2.3GHz, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2. It runs Android 16 with Nothing OS 4.1 on top, and the company has committed to three major Android version updates along with six years of security patches.

On the camera front, the Phone 4b has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor from Samsung with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor offering a 119.5 degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The rear cameras support up to 4K video recording at 30fps. The front camera is a 16-megapixel Samsung sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, capable of recording video at up to 1080p and 60fps. The phone also supports dual video capture using the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Phone 4b carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging, with the company stating the battery can charge from zero to 50 percent in 27 minutes and complete a full charge in 80 minutes. It also supports 7.5W reverse wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G with support for SA and NSA networks, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, and QZSS, along with a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 164.4x78.2x8.6mm, weighs 210 grams, and carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Biometric authentication is handled through an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, and the device includes dual stereo speakers.