Northern Railway Empowers 123 Visually Impaired Employees With Jyoti AI Smart Glasses | X / @RailwayNorthern

New Delhi: Northern Railway distributed 123 Jyoti AI Smart Glasses to visually impaired employees to enhance accessibility, independence and efficiency in their official duties.

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The initiative was carried out in line with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) Act, 2016. Rajesh Kumar Pandey, General Manager, Northern Railway, distributed the smart glasses at the National Rail Museum, Chanakyapuri.

Speaking on the occasion on Tuesday, Pandey said the technology-enabled glasses would help visually impaired railway employees perform their duties with greater ease and confidence at workplaces as well as in their daily lives.

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"Today, a significant initiative is being undertaken by Northern Railway to provide smart glasses equipped with modern technology to visually impaired railway employees. A total of 123 visually impaired persons from this railway will benefit. In the first phase, smart glasses were distributed to 16 visually impaired employees at the headquarters," he said.

The event was attended by Harsh Khare, Additional General Manager, Northern Railway; Sujit Kumar Mishra, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, along with Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs) and representatives of recognised unions and associations of Northern Railway.

During the event, visually impaired employees who received the Jyoti AI Smart Glasses shared their experiences and highlighted the usefulness of the technology in improving their work efficiency.

The smart glasses were distributed among employees across various units of Northern Railway, including Headquarters (17), Delhi Division (28), Lucknow Division (13), Ambala Division (10), Moradabad Division (19), Firozpur Division (5), Alambagh Workshop (19), Jagadhri Workshop (3) and Charbagh Workshop (9).

Northern Railway said the initiative reflects its commitment towards inclusivity and ensuring that employees with disabilities have access to necessary tools to perform their roles effectively.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)