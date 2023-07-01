No Twitter Account? You Will Miss Out On Celebrities' Tweets Starting Today | Representative Image

Starting today, Twitter has implemented a significant change that impacts users who do not have a Twitter account. Previously, non-users could view tweets by their favourite celebrities and public figures, but this feature has been discontinued.

Twitter's Decision and Its Impact

The microblogging site has made the decision to restrict the viewing of tweets to registered users only. This means that individuals who do not possess a Twitter account will no longer have access to tweets posted by their beloved celebrities, sports stars, influencers, and other prominent figures.

Enhanced User Experience for Registered Users

With this modification, Twitter aims to enhance the user experience for those who are actively engaged on the platform, stated reports. By restricting tweet visibility to registered users, Twitter hopes to incentivize non-users to create accounts and participate in the vibrant Twitter community. However, this move may be met with mixed reactions from individuals who preferred to consume celebrity tweets without the need for an account.

Loss of Accessibility for Non-Twitter Users

The withdrawal of the ability to view tweets without an account may result in a loss of accessibility for a significant portion of internet users. Non-Twitter users, such as casual browsers or individuals who prefer to limit their social media presence, will be unable to stay up-to-date with the latest musings, announcements, and activities of their favorite personalities.

Increased Importance of Twitter as a Marketing Tool

This alteration may have far-reaching implications for celebrities, as well as marketers and public relations professionals who rely on Twitter as a valuable marketing tool. With restricted tweet visibility, maintaining a strong presence on Twitter becomes even more crucial for public figures to engage with their fan base and effectively communicate their messages.