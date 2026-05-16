Netflix Working On AI Studio For Short-Form Content

Netflix is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) studio focused on creating short-form content.

The company is exploring ways to use generative AI tools to help produce short videos and other quick entertainment formats more efficiently, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report said Netflix is internally testing AI systems that can assist with tasks such as script generation, editing, visual creation, and content recommendations.

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The project is aimed at helping Netflix compete with the growing popularity of short-form video platforms and AI-generated media content.

The AI studio may focus on producing content designed for mobile-first audiences who increasingly consume short videos on social media and streaming apps.

Netflix believes AI tools could reduce production time and lower content creation costs while allowing faster experimentation with new formats and ideas.

The company is also studying how AI-generated content can improve user engagement and personalised viewing experiences.

Netflix has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence across different areas of its business, including recommendation systems, dubbing, subtitles, advertising, and production workflows.

The report said the company is carefully evaluating legal and ethical concerns linked to AI-generated entertainment content, especially issues related to copyright, deepfakes, and creator rights.

The move comes at a time when several media and technology companies are increasing investments in AI-powered content tools amid rapid advancements in generative AI technology.

Streaming platforms are facing growing competition for viewer attention, particularly from social media apps offering short-form and algorithm-driven video content.

Netflix has not officially announced detailed plans for the AI studio yet. However, the report said the initiative reflects the company’s broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence more deeply into content production and platform operations.