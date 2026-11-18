'My Sister Had Brain Cancer': Nvidia Employee Vartika Singh Recalls How Jensen Huang Helped Her Family Through Impossible Circumstances | LinkedIn/ Vartika Singh

Vartika Singh, who leads strategic AI at Nvidia, has written a personal tribute on LinkedIn to Jensen Huang. She describes how the chip giant's chief executive supported her family when her sister's health collapsed during a trip to California. Singh's post comes days after Huang's exit from the company. Huang resigned after his extramarital affair raised national security concerns. Her note reads as a personal reflection on nearly eight years of working with him.

She wrote that she has never worked for anyone like Huang and doubts she ever will. She said she can speak only to what she personally witnessed.

'Devastating Medical Decisions'

The most personal part of the post concerns her sister, Shilpi, who she said has been fighting brain cancer. When Shilpi's condition worsened during a visit to California, Singh wrote, the family faced devastating medical decisions and overwhelming hospital expenses. They also faced the possibility of losing her far from home.

Singh said Huang made time for the family despite everything on his plate. He helped them through what seemed an impossible situation, she wrote, and he met her sister. She shared a photograph from that meeting, which she called a keepsake for life.

She recalled that he told her he was proud of her and urged her to treasure the time with her sister. That moment, she said, taught her something about leadership that professional experience never could.

'Stood Behind' founders and researchers

Singh also described what she called Huang's less visible side. She said she had watched him back researchers, founders and startups when few others would. These included struggling companies and ideas that seemed too early. She said some of those ventures might not exist without his time, attention and Nvidia's resources.

She credited him with long-term thinking, saying it sometimes took her years to grasp implications he had seen almost immediately. She also said his guidance and support for her work helped her through difficult organisational transitions at Nvidia.

'I do not know what comes next'

Singh said she will miss the vision, conviction and curiosity he brought to his work, and his ability to bring an entire ecosystem along with him. She wrote that leadership changes and new chapters begin, but the influence of someone who shaped so many people and ideas outlasts any title. She ended with thanks to Huang for his guidance, for backing people and ideas early, and for what she called his humanity.

Of her own future she wrote only that she does not know what comes next.

Part of a wider show of support

Her post is one of several tributes from Nvidia staff. More than 160,000 people have signed a petition seeking Huang's return as CEO, with tech executives, employees and investors backing him despite ongoing investigations. Some outlets that covered her post also reported on critical accounts from inside the company. One separate report cited employees who described harsh verbal criticism and outbursts.