Mumbai Senior Executive Alleges Employee Login Hacked, Fake Resignation Submitted On Company Portal | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police have registered a case after a 59-year-old senior vice president of a private company alleged that an unidentified person gained unauthorised access to his employee login ID and submitted a fake resignation through the company's online portal.

Fake resignation discovered on employee portal

According to the FIR, a Senior Vice President at Electronic Payment Services Pvt. Ltd., located at Supreme Business Park, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. According to his complaint, the company uses the online portal eps.keka.com to maintain and update employee information. Ramanathan has an employee ID under the name ‘B R Nath’ on the portal.

On August 31, 2026, while logging into the portal from his residence in Powai for routine work, he noticed that his resignation had allegedly been submitted on August 26 and forwarded to the HR Manager/Global Administrator for approval. He maintained that he had neither tendered his resignation nor authorised anyone to submit it on his behalf.

Employee raises concerns with management

As the matter came to his notice on a Sunday, he did not take immediate action. On September 1, he approached the company's HR representative, Manpreet Kaur, and raised concerns over the resignation entry appearing on the portal despite him not having submitted any resignation.

Kaur reportedly advised him to take up the matter with company director Sanjay Kapoor. However, Kapoor was on leave until September 9, following which the complainant discussed the issue with him. The complainant alleged that no resolution was reached during their discussion and that the director told him he would be informed in accordance with company policy.

Also Watch:

Cyber Police register case

The complainant stated that he had not submitted his resignation as of August 26, yet the portal showed it as pending approval. He has submitted a screenshot of the resignation entry to the police as evidence. Suspecting that someone had accessed his employee login credentials without authorisation and created a fraudulent resignation document to mislead the company and cause him financial loss, the complainant lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police.

A case has been registered under Section 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Further investigation is underway to identify the person responsible for the alleged unauthorised access and fabrication of the resignation record.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/