Maharashtra Judicial Employees Threaten November 5 Court Boycott Over Pay Parity, Stage Black Ribbon Protest In Mumbai | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Judicial Employees Federation of subordinate judiciary has written to the chief minister to revise their pay structure on par with the staff working in the High Court. They have indicated that the members would refrain from attending court duty on November 5 if their demands are not fulfilled.

Judicial employees protest over pay revision

On Friday, the employees at the City Civil and Sessions Court and other subordinate courts wore black ribbons in protest, demanding pay revision on the principle of “Equal Work, Equal Pay”. They have alleged that the proposal has been pending with the state government for the last 20 months, even after approval by the High Court.

They have requested that the pay scales granted to employees of the Bombay High Court also be extended by the state government, with effect from January 1, 2006, to judicial employees working in subordinate courts throughout Maharashtra, including employees of the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court, Small Causes Court, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court and subordinate Metropolitan Magistrate's Courts.

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High Court committee submitted report

It is claimed that a committee of two High Court judges was set up to examine the issue of the pay scale as raised by the employees and had submitted a report in January 2025. The report was forwarded by the High Court to the state government to revise and restructure the pay scale of staff working in the subordinate judiciary.

The Federation urges the government to approve the proposal immediately and appeals to all serving and retired judicial employees to participate actively, it added.

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