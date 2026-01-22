Motorola Signature Price In India, Launch Offers Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow

Motorola Signature is launching in India on January 23. Ahead of the launch, the phone's pricing and specifications have been leaked online. The phone was launched globally at CES 2026 a few weeks ago, and its now set to launch in India. Key specifications of the Motorola Signature include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and four 50-megapixel sensors.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary has now leaked that the Motorola Signature will be priced in India starting at Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, Rs. 64,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option, and Rs. 69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model. The phone willl likely launch at 12pm IST on January 23.

To recall, the phone debuted with a price tag of EUR 899.99, which roughly converts to Rs. 82,000 Of course, these are leaked pricing and official announcement is set for January 23. It will come in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colour options. Launch offers are tipped to include Rs. 5,000 off on bank cards and additional Rs. 7,500 off on exchange bonus.

Motorola Signature specifications

As the phone already debuted at CES, specifications are already known. The Motorola Signature features a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with 1264x2780 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 50-megapixel periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel front camera.

Running on Android 16-based Hello UI, it promises seven OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging options. Additional features include IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD 810H certification, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The phone measures 162.1x76.4x6.99mm and weighs 186g, with a contoured design featuring an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and twill linen-inspired textures. It supports dual-SIM (nano + eSIM) and includes connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. Security features encompass face unlock, ThinkShield technology, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.